6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

PHOTOS: Reviving the mesmerizing art of Lakota hoop dance

Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance was part of Mitchell Public Library's Summer Reading Program.

7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-9.jpg
Starr Chief Eagle performs a Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 9:16 PM

MITCHELL — Starr Chief Eagle performed a mesmerizing Lakota hoop dance Tuesday evening, at the Corn Palace Plaza as part of the Mitchell Public Library's Summer Reading Program.

7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-24.jpg
Starr Chief Eagle performs her Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Starr Chief Eagle performs her Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.

7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-16.jpg
Starr Chief Eagle teaches participants from the audience a hoop dance move on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Starr Chief Eagle teaches participants from the audience a hoop dance move on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.

7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-1.jpg
1/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-2.jpg
2/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-3.jpg
3/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-4.jpg
4/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-5.jpg
5/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-6.jpg
6/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-7.jpg
7/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-8.jpg
8/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-9.jpg
9/28: Starr Chief Eagle performs a Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-10.jpg
10/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-11.jpg
11/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-12.jpg
12/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-13.jpg
13/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-14.jpg
14/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-15.jpg
15/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-16.jpg
16/28: Starr Chief Eagle teaches participants from the audience a hoop dance move on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-17.jpg
17/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-18.jpg
18/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-19.jpg
19/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-20.jpg
20/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-21.jpg
21/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-22.jpg
22/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-23.jpg
23/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-24.jpg
24/28: Starr Chief Eagle performs her Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-25.jpg
25/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-26.jpg
26/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-27.jpg
27/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7-18-23LakotaHoopDance-28.jpg
28/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
Ethan High School.jpg
Local
Plans move ahead for Ethan trapshooting range to support fast-growing club
5h ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
071923.N.DR.MTCLEADERSHIP1 (2).jpg
Local
Mitchell Technical College program imparting leadership skills to help businesses achieve their mission
6h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
9-1-22SpeedTaxi-1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Former owner of Mitchell taxi business pleads guilty to drug possession, reversing not guilty plea
9h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071623.Amateur_MountVernon2.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 16: Mustangs close regular season with emphatic win over Corsica/Stickney
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
7-14-23BurkeRodeoDay1-24.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Wild Rides and Cowboy Pride: A Visual Journey through the Rodeo
3d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
YouthBaseball_MitchellMaize2_9U.JPG
Sports
Youth baseball champions crowned at Class A state tournaments
2d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge