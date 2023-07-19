PHOTOS: Reviving the mesmerizing art of Lakota hoop dance
Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance was part of Mitchell Public Library's Summer Reading Program.
MITCHELL — Starr Chief Eagle performed a mesmerizing Lakota hoop dance Tuesday evening, at the Corn Palace Plaza as part of the Mitchell Public Library's Summer Reading Program.
Starr Chief Eagle performs her Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
Starr Chief Eagle teaches participants from the audience a hoop dance move on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
1/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
2/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
3/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
4/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
5/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
6/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
7/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
8/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
9/28: Starr Chief Eagle performs a Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
10/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
11/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
12/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
13/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
14/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
15/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
16/28: Starr Chief Eagle teaches participants from the audience a hoop dance move on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
17/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
18/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
19/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
20/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
21/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
22/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
23/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
24/28: Starr Chief Eagle performs her Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
25/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
26/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
27/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
28/28: Scenes from Starr Chief Eagle's Lakota hoop dance on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Corn Palace Plaza.
ADVERTISEMENT