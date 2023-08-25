6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

PHOTOS: Carnival rides, food and fun flood downtown Mitchell

The 2023 Corn Palace Festival will take place from August 23-27.

8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-18.jpg
Brooke and Aspen Crumpler slide down the 'Fun Slide' at the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 11:44 AM

MITCHELL — Here is a look at the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.

8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-1.jpg
1/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-2.jpg
2/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-3.jpg
3/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-4.jpg
4/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-6.jpg
5/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-7.jpg
6/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-8.jpg
7/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-9.jpg
8/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-11.jpg
9/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-12.jpg
10/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-14.jpg
11/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-15.jpg
12/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-16.jpg
13/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-17.jpg
14/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-18.jpg
15/28: Brooke and Aspen Crumpler slide down the 'Fun Slide' at the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-19.jpg
16/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-20.jpg
17/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-21.jpg
18/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-22.jpg
19/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-23.jpg
20/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-24.jpg
21/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-25.jpg
22/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-27.jpg
23/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-28.jpg
24/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestival-31.jpg
25/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestivalDrone-1.jpg
26/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestivalDrone-2.jpg
27/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-24-23CornPalaceFestivalDrone-3.jpg
28/28: Scenes from the 2023 Corn Palace Festival on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Mitchell.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
