Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Another fantastic Fourth in Mitchell

Happy 4th of July from the Mitchell Republic

7-3-23FireworksShopping-4.jpg
Henry Snyder reaches for a firework with excitement on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 2:12 PM
7-3-23Fireworks-12.jpg
Fireworks explode in the night sky over Mitchell in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-4-23Flags-1.jpg
American flags are staked into the ground to proudly show our Independence on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
7-3-23Fireworks-1.jpg
1/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-2.jpg
2/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-3.jpg
3/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-4.jpg
4/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-5.jpg
5/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-6.jpg
6/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-7.jpg
7/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-8.jpg
8/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-9.jpg
9/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-10.jpg
10/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-11.jpg
11/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-12.jpg
12/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7-3-23Fireworks-13.jpg
13/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
Algae in Lake Mitchell. (Matt Gade / Republic)
Local
New-look council to decide if public should vote on $25M loan for Lake Mitchell dredging
July 04, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
IMG_6717.JPG
Members Only
Local
Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter brought to Chamberlain, adding to growing Veterans Park display
July 03, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
062823 Mount Vernon railroad2.JPG
Local
Driving economic development still key part of Mitchell Rapid City Railroad Authority's future role
July 02, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A crowd watches the fireworks show over Lake Mitchell in 2013. (Republic file photo)
News
Mitchell, regional communities gearing up for Independence Day celebrations
June 30, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Algae in Lake Mitchell.
Members Only
Local
City Council to consider putting Lake Mitchell dredging loan to public vote
June 30, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
IMG_9141.JPG
Sports
Mitchell city golf tournament to host junior competition for first time
July 03, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
September 18, 2020 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Kris Hauge