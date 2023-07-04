PHOTOS: Another fantastic Fourth in Mitchell
Happy 4th of July from the Mitchell Republic
1/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
2/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
3/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
4/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
5/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
6/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
7/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
8/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
9/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
10/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
11/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
12/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
13/13: Fireworks explode in the night sky over South Dakota in celebration of Independence Day on Monday, July 3, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT