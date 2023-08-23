PHOTOS: A bite of history with Woolworth's Caramel Apples
Apples will be available for purchase at the Mitchell A.C.T. from Wednesday, Aug. 23, thru Aug. 26, starting at noon running until 9:00 PM and noon until 4:00 PM on Sunday, Aug. 27.
MITCHELL — The Corn Palace Festival is here which means so is Mitchell's longest-standing tradition since 1959, Woolworth's Caramel Apples.
Apples are $5.50 each, with any order of five or more to be delivered, along with the option of purchasing a case of 80 caramel apples for $350.
4/20: Karen Pooley skewers a tray of apples in preparation of being dipped in caramel for Woolworth's caramel apple on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Mitchell.
8/20: Jillian Nedved places a Woolworth's caramel apple into a clam shell on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Mitchell.
15/20: Mickey Salva seals an order of several Woolworth's caramel apple shut on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Mitchell.
