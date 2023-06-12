Permit denied for proposed Mitchell Main Street cannabis dispensary after California native voices concerns

MITCHELL — A Sioux Falls cannabis company seeking to open a medical marijuana dispensary on Mitchell’s Main Street faced its first setback on Monday.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied the conditional use permit for the proposed downtown dispensary in a 3-2 vote during Monday’s meeting. The vote to deny the permit came after a California native who recently moved to Mitchell to lead renovation projects at several large Main Street buildings spoke out against the dispensary location.

Don Dahl, a contractor leading renovation projects at the former Crafty Fox and Woolworth buildings on Main Street, urged against the proposed 100 N. Main St. dispensary location over concerns it could have a negative impact on the city’s mission to revitalize downtown Mitchell. Dahl went on to call medical cannabis dispensaries “legalized drug dealers” that bring strong marijuana odors to the areas they occupy.

Dahl works for John Adamo, the California developer who purchased the former Woolworth and Crafty Fox buildings to renovate the historic Main Street properties.

“The dispensary issues are uncontrollable, and it brings an element into society that is not conducive, I believe, to what the city is planning to do with Main Street,” Dahl said. “One thing I know that attracted me and Mr. Adamo was the city showed great compassion to restore Main Street to its original glory and bring life back into town.”

The company pursuing the conditional use permit opened Sioux Falls’ first cannabis dispensary called the Flower Shop in September 2022 on West 49th Street. The dispensary is planning to operate under the same Flower Shop name in Mitchell.

The Main Street building where the Flower Shop is eyeing to operate houses the Rusted Wing gift shop, which recently announced its closing the business.

Peter Dikun, owner of Flower Shop in Sioux Falls, emphasized the dispensary implements “strict odor control plans” to reduce the smell of marijuana aroma emitting from its Sioux Falls storefront, which would be put in place at the Mitchell location, if approved.

“We run one in Sioux Falls, and there is no issues with the smell. I think that location is perfect for that because it’s zoned correctly. There is no daycares or churches near,” Dikun said of the 100 N. Main St. building, which he noted would be renovated for the dispensary.

The store front of The Rusted Wing located at the corning of North Main Street and East First Avenue om Monday, June 12, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

As a former California resident, Dahl explained his personal experience with dispensary odors. He also said medical marijuana led to a family member’s decline in academic performance.

“Things in California are so bad that the wife and I can’t really go have dinner downtown at outdoor seating places because the smell and drug abuse has gotten so bad,” Dahl said.

Commission members Kevin Genzlinger, Jay Larson and Larry Jirsa voted against the conditional use permit. Jacob Sonne and Jon Osterloo were the commission members who voted in favor of the permit.

The Mitchell City Council, sitting as Board of Adjustment, will ultimately decide the fate of the conditional use permit at its next meeting on June 20. The Planning Commission’s vote is a recommendation for the council to consider when it comes to vote.

A number of prospective businesses have secured medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Mitchell, but one — Superior Buds — has opened at 1005 E. Spruce Street in a strip mall building. Other Mitchell dispensaries appear to be inching closer to opening for business.

The city has a cap on medical cannabis dispensary licenses, which allows for a maximum of five operating at once. There were five dispensary licenses accounted for as of 2022, but the efforts from the Flower Shop revealed one of the licenses has been freed up.

City Planner Mark Jenniges said during Monday’s meeting that BesaMe Wellness’ dispensary license was freed up. BesaMe Wellness was planning to operate a cultivation facility and dispensary inside the former Runnings building, located along South Burr Street.

It’s unclear why the dispensary license held by BesaMe Wellness was freed up. As of now, there are four dispensary licenses secured in Mitchell.