Optimism, family support carries Mitchell's Denise Royston in cancer fight

MITCHELL — The signs of the support Denise Royston has are hanging on her walls in her living room.

Scores of get well soon cards are affixed to her wall, right next to the collage of photos of her friends and family wearing the “Team ‘Nise” shirts that have rallied support around Royston, a wife of more than 40 years, mother of four and grandmother of 12.

And then there’s the metal artwork of that very same logo, which blends Royston’s love of music, her faith, a purple ribbon for fighting pancreatic cancer and has Royston’s motto in her cancer battle that began earlier this year: “In it to win it.”

“My nephew works with metal and he did a beautiful job with it,” Royston said of the artwork, which hangs prominently at the center of the family’s east Mitchell home. “It means a lot.”

Royston is one of three honorary chairs for the Heart and Sole Cancer Walk, which will take place on Friday, June 16 at Hitchcock Park. It’s always been a special event for Royston and her family, frequently participating in the walk each year in part because their family has been impacted by breast cancer.

“We started doing the walk about 20 years ago. And I never thought we’d be doing it because of me,” she said. “But our whole family is excited to be there on Friday and we have a lot of people coming to be together. We’ve always enjoyed the event a lot.”

Royston, 61, was diagnosed with stage 2B pancreatic cancer on Jan. 17. It came after more than a week’s worth of an illness, fierce pain and vomiting. She became worried when she realized her bile duct to her liver had become closed off and there was a mass on her pancreas, with the liver issue being more pressing to her at the moment.

“The tumor had wrapped around that bile duct, so that was closed off and I had surgery to open it back up,” she said.

When she made the trip to the emergency room in Sioux Falls, a stent was inserted into her liver to open the duct back up and she had a biopsy for the mass. Two days after her surgery, Royston learned she had cancer.

“It’s not something I thought would happen to me. I know people say that but that was me too,” she said. “But I’ve really tried to keep a good attitude, rely on my family and my faith and battle it the best I can.”

Her chemotherapy is a three-day process every other week, with one day in the cancer center in Mitchell, followed by two days with an automated pump that continues the process at home. At her side is her husband, Mike, as they’ve been married for 42 years.

“I have a hard time explaining it because he does so much,” Royston said. “It’s hard on the caregiver because they are putting so much into supporting the patient and then they have their own responsibilities too. He goes to every treatment with me and he keeps up with his maintenance business.”

Overall, Royston’s prognosis is good, with little side effects to this point, she said. There are a few more rounds of treatments ahead and then she will have a Whipple procedure, which is a “really tough, big ol’ surgery,” Royston said. It involves removing the pancreas, removing the tumor, cleaning up the blood vessels that have been impacted by the cancer and then re-attaching everything. It’s about eight hours in length, and after the surgery is complete, she will have to be careful with what she eats to help with the recovery and also to prevent the onset of diabetes.

“The tumor has shrunk, so we know the chemo is doing what it should be,” Royston said. “We’re looking at surgery in the beginning of August and then I’ll have eight more weeks of recovery from there.”

At Fischer Rounds and Associates, where she is a front-facing staff member that works with customers on a daily basis, Royston credited her work friends for their support of her both in and out of the office.

“They’ve been so good to me,” she said. “They really are a part of the family for me.”

Her grandchildren have been having selfie contests with the Team ‘Nise shirts — her shortened name for the family's kids who have a tough time saying the name Denise — to help fill up the living room wall.

She said she’s learned she has to take her life and her battle day by day. She’s joined a cancer support group, which she said is a great help.

“When you first are diagnosed, it’s scary. I'm lucky that they caught mine early,” Royston said. "You just want to keep your hopes up and pray that things go the way they’re supposed to go. You can have your pity party but then you have to keep going on. You have to get down and then come back up again.”