One person injured, charged in rollover crash on Indian Village Road

MITCHELL — One person was injured and charged when the vehicle she was driving Friday went off the roadway near Lake Mitchell and rolled.

Savanna Redday, 38, of Mitchell, was arrested for driving under the influence and grand theft, according to Mitchell police.

Officers say Redday was driving south on Indian Village Road, near the Lake Mitchell amphitheater, when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled one time, and ended up in the east side of the road after it hit trees.

One male passenger was uninjured in the crash, which was called into authorities at 11:27 a.m. Friday.

Redday was driving over the posted speed limit, according to officials. The vehicle she was driving was her grandmother's vehicle, which she did not have permission to use, officers said Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was taken to the Mitchell hospital for minor injuries.