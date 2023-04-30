99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One person injured, charged in rollover crash on Indian Village Road

Officers say Redday was driving south on Indian Village Road, near the Lake Mitchell amphitheater, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled one time.

Officials respond to the scene of a car that crashed into a ditch on April 24, 2023, on Indian Village Road in Mitchell.
Kai Englisch/Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
April 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM

MITCHELL — One person was injured and charged when the vehicle she was driving Friday went off the roadway near Lake Mitchell and rolled.

Savanna Redday, 38, of Mitchell, was arrested for driving under the influence and grand theft, according to Mitchell police.

Officers say Redday was driving south on Indian Village Road, near the Lake Mitchell amphitheater, when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled one time, and ended up in the east side of the road after it hit trees.

One male passenger was uninjured in the crash, which was called into authorities at 11:27 a.m. Friday.

Redday was driving over the posted speed limit, according to officials. The vehicle she was driving was her grandmother's vehicle, which she did not have permission to use, officers said Sunday.

She was taken to the Mitchell hospital for minor injuries.

By Mitchell Republic
