One person airlifted after rollover crash near Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — One person was airlifted with serious injuries following a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Charges are pending against Pu Chivalan Ubaldo, 21, a Mitchell resident from Guatemala, according to the Davison County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Ubaldo was traveling east at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 16 when his vehicle went off the road into the north ditch, just west of Mount Vernon. Ubaldo over-corrected drove back onto the roadway and his vehicle rolled into the south ditch, where it came to a stop with all four tires up.

Davison County Sheriff's Office, Highway Patrol, Mount Vernon Fire and Mitchell EMS responded to the scene.