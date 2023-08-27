6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One person airlifted after rollover crash near Mount Vernon

Davison County Sheriff's deputy says alcohol was factor as charges are pending

Police lights.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:54 AM

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — One person was airlifted with serious injuries following a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Charges are pending against Pu Chivalan Ubaldo, 21, a Mitchell resident from Guatemala, according to the Davison County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Ubaldo was traveling east at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 16 when his vehicle went off the road into the north ditch, just west of Mount Vernon. Ubaldo over-corrected drove back onto the roadway and his vehicle rolled into the south ditch, where it came to a stop with all four tires up.

Davison County Sheriff's Office, Highway Patrol, Mount Vernon Fire and Mitchell EMS responded to the scene.

By Mitchell Republic
