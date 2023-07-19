Officials say Mitchell baseball team being investigated for sexual assault

MITCHELL — The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon it is reviewing allegations of sexual assault involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team.

A statement from the office says the primary acts are alleged to have occurred in Pennington County and officials have the Division of Criminal Investigation's report.

"The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office is presently reviewing the file under no definite timeline and will provide further information as it is available," the statement says.

The Mitchell Legion baseball team on July 13 canceled the remainder of its season from what local officials first called "player-personnel issues." The team last played on June 20.

The Mitchell Baseball Association board initially paused the Mitchell's Legion season at the end of June, shortly after the team was scheduled to play in a tournament from June 22-25 in Gillette, Wyoming. Mitchell, which traveled through Pennington County and stopped in Rapid City on its way to Wyoming, did not compete in the weekend tournament while other teams played games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office on Wednesday, July 12 issued a statement that acknowledged that "the subjects of the investigation have had no formal charges filed against them at this time and are presumed innocent. The alleged victims and the subjects of the investigation deserve a complete and thorough investigation."

Mitchell Post 18 coach Luke Norden has declined comment on the matter.

American Legion baseball has a risk management guidebook, listed on the South Dakota Legion baseball website, that includes two pages dedicated toward policies to report abuse, and outlines sexual abuse.

"When anyone, including coaches, managers and volunteer staff of a Junior or Senior American Legion Baseball team, observes or are made aware of any inappropriate behavior(s) or behavior(s) inconsistent with those detailed in the “Protection Policies and Safeguards” section of this guide, they must immediately report, but no longer than federal guidelines allow, their suspicion(s)/allegation(s) to law enforcement and their respective American Legion department and/or Team Sponsor," the guidebook says.

There is a abuse report form included in the guidebook, of which is "strongly urged and recommended" to be utilized in any alleged case after reporting to law enforcement.