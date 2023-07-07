Officials remain mum surrounding Mitchell Legion baseball investigation

MITCHELL — Multiple officials from the state and local levels are remaining tight-lipped about the Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team as an investigation continues into player misconduct.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation referred the Mitchell Republic to its original statement explaining it is "aware of the allegations," but a spokesman would not give an update Thursday on the investigation.

According to Dan Sudbeck, the state’s American Legion Athletic Commission chairman, the state organization doesn’t have any disciplinary or oversight authority, and it is watching as the Mitchell Baseball Association works through the situation.

The MBA has not provided specific details about what exactly the investigation involves and only says it involves juveniles. The team last played on June 20.

“I’d have to know what’s going on before we would get involved,” Sudbeck said. “I’m not going to stick my head into something I know nothing about. I’ve got no information on anything. … We’ve never had to deal with anything like this before.”

Mitchell Legion Commander Jim Schorzmann, the leader of the organization that sponsors Post 18 baseball, declined to comment on the situation Thursday when reached by the Mitchell Republic.

The Mitchell Baseball Association board of directors confirmed all baseball activities remained suspended with no timetable for their resumption, and no suspensions had been handed out as of Thursday. However, in response, the MBA has added more supervision to coaches of other non-Legion teams.

“The MBA has continued to monitor the situation and frequently sought information from DCI,” read a statement from the MBA provided by board president Jason Christensen. “Information has been limited, and MBA is taking a cautious approach.”

The MBA declined to comment further due to the pending investigation. Mitchell Post 18 head coach Luke Norden, who is also on the MBA board of directors, has deferred comment to the board president.

The Mitchell Republic obtained a copy of the MBA’s misbehavior policies, which includes a form players and parents must sign prior to the season. Seven of the nine items outlined pertain to player attendance and the consequences for missing practices or games. Item No. 8, labeled “Behavior,” details unacceptable on-field actions and the resulting punishments for violating the rules.

Item No. 7, “Use of Chemical Substances / Tobacco,” is the only section that includes wording related to the involvement of legal authorities, reading that the individual(s) involved “will be subject to discipline if seen by the coaching staff, or if it becomes a legal issue.”

According to the MBA, any issues outside the behaviors outlined in the MBA policies are handled on a case-by-case basis.

The MBA board of directors includes Christensen, Norden, Jim Johnston, Tim Bottum, Greg Brosz, Jeremy Borgan, Jim Larson, Tim McGinnis, Tim Smith, Dean Sadler, Nathan Sparks, Mike Wenande, Tyler Wedel, Charlie Dubanoski, Nathan Weber and Melissa Waddell.

Mitchell Post 18 was originally slated to play at least five games at the annual Gopher Classic tournament in Minneapolis this weekend but will not participate due to the suspension of activities. Post 18 has now had 12 games canceled, dating back to June 22.