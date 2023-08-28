6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Officers seeking firearm involved in Sunday's Ponderosa Trailer Court arrest

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at (605-996-1700 or on the P3 Tips App.

FSA Police arrest
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:44 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Police Department is seeking more information after investigating an altercation at the Ponderosa Trailer Court that resulted in an arrest.

Officials say Kevin Mathews, 33, is suspected of having a firearm, pointing it at a victim and firing a shot in the early morning hours of Sunday. The trailer court is located at 1220 E. Havens Ave. in Mitchell.

"When officers arrived on scene, the victim had barricaded themselves in their residence and the suspect fled," a report from the Mitchell Police Department says.

Mathews is a neighbor to the victim.

"Statements from the victim and witnesses show that Mathews and the victim got into a verbal confrontation, that ended with Mathews threatening to shoot the victim and then pulling a firearm and shooting once toward the victim," the report says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials say Mathews left the scene for approximately 20 to 30 minutes and later came back while officers were investigating. He was taken into custody and no one was injured. No firearm has been located at this time.

Mathews was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday afternoon. He was arrested for felony simple assault; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Davison County Sheriff’s Office, Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol also responded to the location and assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700 or on the P3 Tips App.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
McTEA (1).jpg
News
LIVESTREAM: Aug. 28 Mitchell Board of Education meeting
30m ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Extension - Centered-RGB.png.jpg
Members Only
News
Lack of housing churn in small towns has been major contributor to rural population decline
38m ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Avon woman identified as victim in fatal crash near Yankton
5h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-18-23BusesOutsideofLongfellow-2.jpg
Members Only
News
Need a ride? Here's how the school bus service rolls along in Mitchell
2d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
052218.N.DR.GIFTSHOP.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell City councilman opposed to giving up control of Corn Palace during summer for Chamber's gift shop
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
082523.MitchellFootball1.JPG
Prep
Yankton blanks Kernels in season-opening rivalry meeting
2d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
082423.N.SDS.PIPELINEDEBATE1.jpg
News
During debate with lawmaker, carbon pipeline executive calls eminent domain a ‘last resort’
4d ago
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight