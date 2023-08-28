Officers seeking firearm involved in Sunday's Ponderosa Trailer Court arrest

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Police Department is seeking more information after investigating an altercation at the Ponderosa Trailer Court that resulted in an arrest.

Officials say Kevin Mathews, 33, is suspected of having a firearm, pointing it at a victim and firing a shot in the early morning hours of Sunday. The trailer court is located at 1220 E. Havens Ave. in Mitchell.

"When officers arrived on scene, the victim had barricaded themselves in their residence and the suspect fled," a report from the Mitchell Police Department says.

Mathews is a neighbor to the victim.

"Statements from the victim and witnesses show that Mathews and the victim got into a verbal confrontation, that ended with Mathews threatening to shoot the victim and then pulling a firearm and shooting once toward the victim," the report says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials say Mathews left the scene for approximately 20 to 30 minutes and later came back while officers were investigating. He was taken into custody and no one was injured. No firearm has been located at this time.

Mathews was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday afternoon. He was arrested for felony simple assault; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Davison County Sheriff’s Office, Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol also responded to the location and assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700 or on the P3 Tips App.