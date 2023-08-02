'No' on towing shop, as clashing residents and business interests split Davison County Board

MITCHELL — Lowell Langstraat's towing company Outlaw Repair and Recovery was handed a big setback for its new location just southwest of Mitchell Tuesday, two months after buying the lot.

After a dead even split of the Davison County Board of Adjustment on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, Langstraat’s hope for a conditional use permit was denied, putting an end to a weeks-long battle to open the location. In order to pass the Board of Adjustment — made up of the County Commissioners — three-quarters of the board must approve.

The vote was 2-2 — Chris Nebelsick and John Claggett for permit approval, Dennis Kiner and Randy Reider against, with Mike Blaalid recusing himself due to a conflict of interest.

County Commissioner Dennis Kiner was clear: “I’m definitely pro-business — if it’s compatible with the area where it’s being placed,” he said.

Members of the Board of Adjustment sit during a conditional use permit hearing for Outlaw Repair and Recovery at the Davison County Commissioners office located in Mitchell, on August 1, 2023. The Board of Adjustment is made up of the same members as the Davison County Commission.

Langstraat has sought a conditional use permit for his towing business Outlaw Repair and Recovery, that would allow him to begin operating a location four miles west of Mitchell at 40525 254th St., the former location of Petrik Sanitation.

He has been opposed in doing so by a number of local residents, who have shown up to multiple meetings voicing their opposition to the shop, citing safety and other concerns. After being shot down 0-5 unanimously by the Planning and Zoning Commission, Langstraat appealed to the Board of Adjustment, which tabled their decision two weeks ago until this Tuesday.

Kiner’s view went to a clash at the heart of the issue: Langstraat and supporters of his business say that because there are businesses in the area currently, they set an example that should be followed. But residents of the area — backed by county zoning choices — think business no longer should have a place there, expressing safety concerns due to the street's high volume of truckers going in and out of Mitchell.

“There are places zoned for businesses,” said Karen Lunn, who lives on the same side of the road as Langstraat’s lot. “Everything that goes on [at Outlaw Repair and Recovery] is a danger to the kids and the pets and the old people in the neighborhood.”

“It’s not the American way,” Lowell Langstraat said to the Republic after the meeting. His argument, echoed by some on the board, was that the current businesses in the area have set an example that should be stuck to.

A shift to farming and living

“The towing business sure isn't compatible with the residential or agricultural area,” Kiner said, explaining his "no" vote.

Historically speaking, the street located just southwest of Mitchell has been used for businesses and trucking.

Today would have seen Langstraat’s business become the ninth in the zone. Also, another towing business — Jabr Towing — sits a half mile north of the Outlaw Repair location.

“We do a lot of conditional use permits. So if we're going to be pro business, we’ve got to be consistent about that,” said County Commissioner Chris Nebelsick, echoing Langstraat.

Additionally, the road is a section of the former Highway 16 built in 1926 — around 70 years before the district was zoned for agriculture and residential purposes. Today the route is widely used by truckers in and out of Mitchell, which sees around 2,100 cars per day — ten times more than the 210 daily cars on the road that runs north and south just west of the street.

“It was a ‘hey, I want to see this business happen but I want it done respectfully.’” Nebelsick told the Republic after the meeting explaining his "yes" vote. He stressed the importance of addressing landowner concerns in the conditions of the conditional use permit.

Langstraat agreed to four conditions that county commissioners laid out in the meeting, meant to put residents at ease.

Those conditions included the construction of a ten foot fence, a no-stacking of repaired cars rule, a limit on the quantity of repaired cars that be in the shop at one time and a limit on business hours for towing operations. These were designed to meet landowner complaints brought up two weeks ago.

But on the other hand, the last 30 years have seen the area become about farming and living. That’s because Davison County zoned the land for agricultural and residential use in 1998.

Today, a number of houses dot the area surrounding the lot — many of them on the north side directly across from where the business would be.

An aerial shot taken of the future site of Outlaw Repair located on 254th street, across the street from residents. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

One county conditional use permit rule states that a permitted business has to comply with “adjacent properties and other property in the district."

That’s why Kiner said he voted down the permit. Decisions should reflect the area’s shift to living and farming use — away from businesses like Langstraat's.

'A person has to prove themselves a little bit longer'

Now, because the street is driven on by truckers and lived on by neighbors, trucks fly down the road at 60 miles per hour — a front yard away from children playing.

Both business-friendly interests and residents agree: safety is an issue.

But Langstraat’s history of speeding violations brought out those concerns for many.

After the meeting, Reider said that what swayed his “no” vote was Langstraat’s history of traffic violations. Reider specifically cited a 2017 violation that saw Langstraat drive 120 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone, according to court documents

Langstraat has not received any tickets since 2021, a number of those attesting to his character said at the meeting two weeks ago, including the former owner of the lot and a sheriff.

“The young man has had the last couple years pretty good, pretty clean. That's great,” Reider said. “But a person has to prove themselves a little bit longer to have the privilege to do something in an area where there’s this many houses,” he said.

A second county ordinance requires that no harm be done to the public interest, regardless of the benefit a project may bring.

Langstraat could still apply for a variance — another exceptional use option for businesses. But they are only granted in exceptional circumstances, said Jim Matthews, the Davison County Deputy Auditor.