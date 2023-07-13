Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

No charges after woman kills six horses roaming free on road near Mount Vernon

Due to darkness, the report says she was unable to see the horses that were outside of a fence and on the road.

2973727+Vehicle crash3.jpg
Luke Hagen
By Luke Hagen
Today at 12:04 PM

MOUNT VERNON — Authorities have determined there was at least $34,000 in damages when a woman was driving and struck six horses that were scattered in the roadway.

The Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, which occurred at 4:44 a.m., north of Mount Vernon on June 30. A report, filed Wednesday, July 12, says six horses died, but no criminal charges are being pursued.

According to the crash report, Jeanett Wesley, of Armour, was traveling north on 397th Avenue, in a 2017 Chevy Trax. Due to darkness, the report says she was unable to see the horses that were outside of a fence and on the road. Wesley, who was wearing a seat belt, struck the group of horses, one of which went through the passenger-side of the windshield and ended up inside the vehicle.

Wesley sustained minor injuries and was transported to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell after her vehicle ended up in the ditch.

Five of the horses died instantly, while another had to be euthanized from injuries sustained in the crash. Eric Kobernusz, owned five of the horses, and another horse was being boarded by Kobernusz for a different person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities determined the horses were valued at $19,000 and the vehicle was worth $15,000.

According to a frequently asked questions document on agriculture law from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the state’s “open range” laws that allowed livestock to roam freely were repealed in 1980.

“The owner of a domestic animal is not ‘liable for damages for an injury resulting from its being so at large unless he has knowledge of vicious propensities of the animal or unless he should reasonably have anticipated that injury would result from its being so at large on the highway,’” the document says. “Courts look to the facts of each case and consider ‘[t]he character of the road, the kind of traffic thereon, the time of day, and all other pertinent facts and the surrounding conditions’ to determine whether the farmer or rancher ‘should have reasonably anticipated the danger.’”

Whether the animal’s owner is liable for damages caused by cattle on the road “is dependent on the type of road, the kind of traffic, and whether the farmer or rancher knew the livestock were likely to be on the road,” the document says.

Luke Hagen
By Luke Hagen
Luke Hagen was promoted to editor of the Mitchell Republic in 2014. He has worked for the newspaper since 2008 and has covered sports, outdoors, education, features and breaking news. He can be reached at lhagen@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
Post18general.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Remainder of Mitchell Post 18 baseball season terminated
3h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
DeanOfStudentsHeadshot2(1 of 1).jpg
Local
Student relationship building the focus for Dustin Wheeler, DWU’s new dean of students
17h ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Ignite.jpg
South Dakota
New, low-cost jail education program debuts in South Dakota
18h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
7-15-22BurkeRodeo-123.jpg
Sports
Burke set for this year's PRCA Burke Stampede Rodeo
19h ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge