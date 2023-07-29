New state program looking to turn paraeducators into certified teachers off to strong start

MITCHELL — It can be difficult to find good help.

Ask any school district superintendent in South Dakota, and they’re likely to agree, at least when it comes to staffing quality certified teachers to head up the front of their classrooms. As gaps in staffing crop up, districts around the state have to work hard to find good quality teachers, particularly in areas like special education, math and science.

But a new program from the state could help alleviate that teacher shortage, and school leaders are excited about the prospects of what it means for future hiring.

“We know that the teacher shortage is real. It has hit the nation and also South Dakota, and there are critical areas that are even harder to staff,” said Summer Schultz, superintendent of the Brookings School District and immediate past president of the South Dakota School Superintendents Association. “To me, this was the governor’s office and our state and department of education saying, ‘We hear you.’”

Schultz is referring to the Teacher Apprenticeship Program, the pilot effort for which will launch with the 2023-24 school year. The program is designed to take successful paraeducators — non-certified teaching aides already found in school districts around the state — and help them become certified teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the program, which takes place mostly online with follow-up live in-person student teaching, participants earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, special education or secondary education while gaining hands-on experience in the classroom and receiving support from experienced mentors. The expected time to complete the program is two years, assuming a full course load each term.

Originally set up to accommodate 60 paraeducators for the pilot program, the state announced recently that more than 90 had been selected to take part in the first year. Schultz, who is in her first year at Brookings after serving as superintendent in Dell Rapids, said she’s pleased to see a strong interest take hold.

“Both in Dell Rapids and Brookings, between the two schools, I have five paraeducators that got into the apprenticeship program, and we had more than that apply,” Schultz said. “But that’s five soon-to-be certified teachers that we hope will stay in the state.”

Camaraderie with the teachers

The program is drawing interest from districts throughout the state, including Mitchell, where another paraeducator was selected for the program. Tracy Christensen, special education director for the Mitchell School District, helps coordinate the selection process for the district and said paraeducators are uniquely suited for an accelerated path to becoming full-time certified teachers due to their experience within the classroom framework and a built-in interest in education itself.

Many do aspire to be certified teachers, and the new program should help open doorways to that goal.

“They have worked in the school building, they’ve been in a variety of classes. A high school paraeducator may be in math class or English class or special education classes. An elementary paraeducator may have been an assistant in art or physical education,” Christensen said. “They have a camaraderie with teachers and they understand the curriculum because they’re working with it.”

Through the program, paraeducators continue working for their home district while taking classes online. This allows them to maintain an income while studying, and reduces the need for long-distance travel that might be required for paraeducators at more remote school districts in the state.

Participants are responsible for up to $1,000 per year to assist with tuition, the cost of required books and state designated assessments, such as the Praxis test. Some districts, like Mitchell, subsidize some of the cost associated with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The flexibility and income while still going to school (is a major benefit of the program). There would be no living expense, no commuting expense. They’re only paying for credits and textbooks, which reduces cost immensely,” Christensen said.

Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, said he was happy to see the program taking shape.

“This has continued to develop into a great opportunity for current school employees, for the school districts, and, most importantly, for the students we serve,” Childs said in an email to the Mitchell Republic. “The program is aimed at addressing teacher shortages, particularly those of highest need, in South Dakota schools. (The program) will allow a current employee to earn certification while also completing their position within the district.”

There were about 176 open teaching positions in the state at the end of December, and the Teacher Apprenticeship Program saw about 300 interested paraeducators apply for the first year. As the program progresses past its inaugural year, more paraeducators are expected to be admitted on a rolling schedule. As enrolled participants graduate or leave the program, new paraeducators will be selected to replace them.

Northern State University and Dakota State University have partnered through the support of the state board of regents to offer the coursework in the program. The state department of education is providing oversight and funding, and the department of labor and regulation is providing funding and guidance.

Scott Schultz lectures during his junior history class at Bridgewater-Emery High School in this Mitchell Republic file photo. The state of South Dakota is looking to bolster teaching staffs through the program Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway, which allows paraeducators to continue their education toward becoming certified teachers. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

'Tough to find somebody'

The program is drawing in paraeducators from districts both large and small. About a quarter of the paraeducators in the Wessington Springs School District expressed interest in joining the program, with one being selected for the 2023-24 run.

Michael Ormsmith, superintendent of the Wessington Springs School District, said the program holds great promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s a really innovative way to fill those gaps we have trouble filling. We had three apply and we did get one into the program. We were really pleased,” Ormsmith said.

Ormsmith said his district doesn’t necessarily have trouble filling teaching positions for any one particular subject or area, but he has seen a substantial drop in the number of applications the district receives for open positions.

Several factors play into why it is hard to find teachers in South Dakota. Its historically low pay for teachers doesn’t help, nor does the exodus of many young teachers looking to spread their wings farther from home. An expanding job market in the state means that there is more competition for employees with other industries.

There is also a certain demand due to the number of older teachers in the system who are reaching retirement age with no immediate successor in place to succeed them.

“We don’t have trouble in any one area, but what we’re seeing is that there are fewer and fewer applications for the jobs we post. Usually there’s one or two, and that makes it tough to find somebody,” Ormsmith said. “We’ve seen teachers who are eligible to retire that have been hanging on trying to make it so we could find a good replacement. Those teachers are getting to the age where they have to step down regardless if we can find someone to replace them.”

The Teacher Apprenticeship Program’s convenience, cost and structure make it an appealing way to speed up the process of getting new classroom leaders on the payroll. The fact that districts are already familiar with their paraeducators is another nice aspect.

“I think from a school district perspective, we already have a relationship with these paraeducators, so we’re able to recommend people we’ve already been pleased with in the classroom. That takes a lot of the unknown out of it when trying to bring someone in,” Ormsmith said.

School leaders will be watching the program with interest as it goes through its first round of participants, and there’s a great deal of hope that it will continue and that more paraeducators will consider taking part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christensen is optimistic that state funding for the program will continue if it comes through on its goals.

“The Mitchell School District will always be interested in participating and I would anticipate that the teacher shortage will continue. I believe that the powers that be realize the deficit and will continue to support it,” Christensen said. “I am very excited. We have some excellent paraeducators that through the years we have encouraged to go back and get their special education degree, and we do have some of those on staff. And I think there will be more.”

Schultz said she was looking forward to seeing how the program performs. Its convenience and easy accessibility for participants, its low cost and the chance it gives paraeducators to reach the next stage of their careers are all appealing factors, as is the fact it gives a chance for South Dakota to produce more home-grown teachers.

The program has enormous potential, she said, and it offers a bit of reassurance to school patrons statewide that the state and local school districts are working to keep the best quality instructors at the head of the classroom.

“People keep hearing that we have trouble filling spots, but we’re on top of it,” Schultz said. “We’re South Dakota and we’re going to keep putting good people in the classroom. That’s what we do when we find them. This will make it easier to find them and grow them in our own communities.”

More information on the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway program can be found at ourdakotadreams.com/educators-overview/