New Mitchell organization aims to unite 100 women around supporting nonprofits through donations

MITCHELL — A small group of Mitchell women are looking to make a big impact on the community with the formation of a new organization that donates money to support local nonprofits.

Teresa Hart is among the group of five Mitchell women who helped launch Mitchell’s 100 Women United organization a little over a month ago. Since its inception, the group has grown to 45 members.

“It was five friends who came together and decided Mitchell could use this. It’s just a great way for many women to come together with a little money for a greater cause,” Hart said. “Our goal is to try and get 100 members.”

The logo of Mitchell's new 100 Women United organization that formed a little over a month ago. The group of 45 members is aiming to expand to 100 members, which would increase the donation amounts to local nonprofits. Submitted photo

Each member of the group pays an annual $200 fee, which is then pooled together and donated to a local nonprofit organization that is selected by the group members. For nonprofits to enter the drawing, they must be nominated by at least one of the 100 Women United members.

The first drawing to announce five nonprofits in the running for the first donation is slated to take place Thursday. Nominees must also meet qualifications established by the group.

“The first five (nonprofits) drawn will be asked to give a five-minute powerpoint presentation on July 20. After those presentations, everybody in the group votes,” Hart said of the selection process. “The nonprofit selected walks away with the money that night. They also have to come back to another meeting after being selected and give a 10 minute presentation on how their money we donated is being used.”

The idea of creating a Mitchell organization was sparked by Traci Loecker after she learned about Yankton’s 100 Women United group from a morning news segment.

After Loecker reached out to four friends — Hart, Brandy Campbell, Kelsi Hart and Jeni McLaughlin — about creating a Mitchell chapter, they all jumped on board. The group of five women now make up Mitchell’s 100 Women United committee who are steering the new organization.

The Yankton 100 Women United group became a huge success when it formed in recent years, which gave Mitchell’s committee members a blueprint to follow.

Hart said Yankton’s chapter boasts 170 members and recently raised $17,000 for the community’s baseball organization.

“Seeing how much Yankton’s group has taken off really shows what the potential we have here in Mitchell,” Hart said.

Considering many Mitchell nonprofits rely on community donations and fundraising campaigns, the 100 Women United group will bring an additional funding stream to the area.

If the organization reaches its goal of 100 members, Hart said it would allow the group to donate $10,000 to a nonprofit organization every six months.

“If people in our community can come together with a little to give a lot, it would have a huge impact on the organizations that make our community a better place,” she said.