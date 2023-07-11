New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows

MITCHELL — When Vince Boddicker learned about the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization during a social gathering, it left the longtime Mitchell resident inspired and shocked.

“Roughly 3% of children in the U.S. don’t have beds to sleep on. It’s hard to believe,” Boddicker said.

After dipping his feet into the organization over the past three years — which revealed a serious demand in the Mitchell area for bed donations — Boddicker felt it was time to create a local chapter.

Prior to the formation of Mitchell’s chapter in late June, Boddicker and a group of volunteers relied on Brookings’ Sleep in Heavenly Peace to handle applications and construct beds for Mitchell area kids in need. Since 2020, Boddicker said 92 beds have been donated to kids in the Mitchell area.

What started out as a small group of volunteers ordering and delivering beds to Mitchell area kids has now blossomed into a full-fledged local chapter backed by a team of 14 core leaders.

“We delivered 12 beds here in one night in May this year. It was just crazy. Before starting our chapter, we would buy beds from the Brookings chapter, and they would vet all the people who we were delivering to for us,” Boddicker said. “To see how this organization is addressing that issue is incredible. I felt we needed to bring that mission here.”

Instead of relying on another organization to handle the brunt of the work, Mitchell ushered in its own chapter.

The formation of the Mitchell chapter will allow local leaders to handle applications for beds and construct them on site. Several bed construction workshops have been hosted this summer, which exposed more community members to the new organization.

“One of my dreams when I got into this was to make this a community-wide effort,” Boddicker said.

A team of Mitchell volunteers build the first set of beds on June 28, 2023 that will be donated to kids in need. Photo courtesy of Mitchell's Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter

The community support Boddicker envisioned has started to blossom.

From Ethan Co-Op Lumber donating all of the wood for the first bed build workshop to a local insurance agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services offering storage space, the new organization is gaining support less than a month into its existence.

The organization was birthed in 2012 after an Idaho family took it upon themselves to put together a bed and donate it to a local person they knew was in need. Since its inception in Twin Falls, Idaho, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has spread throughout the nation.

According to the organization’s website, there are over 270 chapters spread across 44 states. In South Dakota, seven cities have a chapter. However, Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, does not have a chapter.

To apply for a bed, a legal guardian must be the applicant for the child. Kids between the ages of 3 and 17 qualify for bed donations.

The mission statement behind the nonprofit organization is short and sweet: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” But the impact the nonprofit has on the communities it serves has been huge.

Among the many social media reviews of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a mother whose daughters received beds from the organization wrote, “The people came and put two beds we definitely could not otherwise afford together for my two daughters and made an empty room feel like home for them.”

Another review thanked the volunteers and wrote “No more sleeping on a triple hand-me-down mattress on the floor for my daughter who has never had a new bed.”

Boddicker can attest to the experience of delivering a much needed bed to a child who has been sleeping on a floor for months.

“It’s just a great feeling. It should be our journey here on Earth to help those in need,” Boddicker said.