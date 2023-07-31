Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New hourly rate structure implemented for Mitchell ambulance standby services to recoup costs

Under the new rate structure, all events that request an ambulance presence provided by Mitchell’s EMS division for one hour will be subject to pay a $125 fee.

A Mitchell ambulance leaves the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.
Today at 2:56 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell’s Regional Emergency Management Services division is implementing a new fee structure for ambulance standbys at events.

Mitchell Fire Chief Dan Pollreisz said the hourly rate structure will help the division cover overtime costs that come with ambulance standbys during events in the Mitchell area.

Under the new rate structure, all events that request an ambulance presence provided by Mitchell’s EMS division for one hour will be subject to pay a $125 fee.

“What happens when we do an ambulance standby for somebody’s event, we have to call in off-duty personnel and pay them overtime,” Pollreisz said. “All we’re trying to do is recoup the money that we are spending for somebody else’s event.”

Considering many small towns surrounding Mitchell lack ambulance services, Pollreisz said Mitchell’s EMS personnel providing ambulance standbys are common for high school football games. Locally, Pollreisz said rodeos and other special events request an ambulance presence.

According to Pollreisz, any ambulance standby services that extend over an hour will be charged by quarter-hour increments, which amounts to 15 minutes. Event coordinators must fill out and submit a request for an ambulance presence within 30 days of the event, according to the terms of the new rate structure.

“We feel that it’s fair that when we do ambulance standbys that everybody would pay the same. And they would pay per hour,” Pollreisz said.

Pollreisz noted the fee structure does not impact any patient care or responses during events that have an ambulance presence.

The new rate structure agreement was approved by the Mitchell City Council during its recent July meeting.

Prior to implementing the hourly rate structure, Mitchell’s Regional EMS division was providing ambulance standbys at no cost. The city of Mitchell was responsible for covering the overtime costs associated with the ambulance presence requests at events in the area.

Mitchell’s EMS division covers a wide territory, spanning 900 miles in the Mitchell region.

To have adequate first responders on staff at all times handling emergencies and fires in the Mitchell area, the division doesn’t pull personnel on scheduled shifts at the Mitchell Department of Public Safety to handle ambulance standbys. Rather, off-duty emergency responders who may have just completed a long shift handling fires and emergency responses are tasked with handling ambulance standbys at events.

The minimum staff of first responders each shift operates with is five. Lately, first responders are handling about 10 emergency calls per day.

Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
