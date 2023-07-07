Nelson Creek bridge dedicated to Chamberlain war hero as Gov. Noem calls Jorgensen an inspiration

A bridge on South Dakota Hwy 50 crossing Nelson Creek was dedicated to a war hero on Friday.

U.S. Army Specialist 5 Samuel Jorgensen was killed in action on February 14, 1970. He was 20 years old.

Now, more than 50 years later, he is being remembered.

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted an event to honor Jorgensen in the Chamberlain Community Center on Friday.

Samuel Jorgensen was born in, and attended elementary, middle and high school, in Chamberlain. He was a member of the football and wrestling teams, and the local FFA chapter.

He joined the Army right out of high school, at 17. He was assigned to M Company 3rd Squadron 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in the Republic of Vietnam, providing support to an infantry unit.

Jorgensen served as support cover for a maintenance company when he was stationed in Vietnam. When his unit came in contact with enemy units on Valentine's Day, 1970, Jorgensen's tank was struck by a rocket propelled grenade.

Jorgensen's younger brother, Jim, recalled his brother's actions during the ceremony.

"He was wounded, but kept on providing cover fire for that infantry unit. Later in the battle his tank was again hit with another rocket propelled grenade, and then he was seriously wounded," Jim Jorgensen said. "He could not continue providing protection for those folks, and was evacuated to the army surgical hospital where he later died as a result of his wounds."

Jim Jorgensen said his brother made friends easily.

"For those who didn't know him, he was always willing to help others, regardless of what their situation was," Jim Jorgensen said.

Those who attended the ceremony included people who knew Jorgensen from their days at Chamberlain High, all the way back to elementary school.

Jorgensen is buried at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain.

This wasn't the first time Jorgensen was remembered for his bravery. In August of 1977, Jorgensen's father, L.S. "Jiggs" Jorgensen, donated approximately 100 acres of land to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to memorialize his son.

A sign was erected on the property to honor Jorgensen.

The sign dedicated to SP5 Samuel Jorgensen will be located at the Nelson Creek bridge on South Dakota Highway 50 headed south. Photo by Caleb Barber

Jorgensen received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal for his service.

Gov. Kristi Noem attended and spoke at the event.

"Samuel Jorgensen was an inspiration continuously," Noem said. "Everyone that I have visited with talks about his story, his love for everything that he did, his passion."

Noem said when she first became governor, the Adjunt General of the National Guard brought her the idea of dedicating bridges in honor of those South Dakotan who fell in combat.

Last year, Noem worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock and Major General Jeff Marlette to start a bridge dedicating program to honor South Dakotan soldiers who died fighting in the line of duty

The Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Committee has been meeting annually since 2019 to select the South Dakotans who were killed in action to honor, and the bridges to dedicate.

Gov. Kristi Noem attended the ceremony in Chamberlain honoring SP5 Samuel Jorgensen. Photo by Caleb Barber

Since its inception, the program has dedicated 36 bridges to 39 soldiers. This year, there have been six bridges dedicated to South Dakota war heroes , including bridges in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Willow Lake, White River Aberdeen and Volga.

Jorgensen was the middle child of five, and is remembered by his brother Jim and his sisters Linda and Sally.