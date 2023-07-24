Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Muth Electric plans to transform former Runnings building into office space, warehouse

Prior to Muth Electric unveiling its plans for the 1400 S. Burr St. building, a Missouri-based company was seeking to transform the property into a medical marijuana dispensary and production site.

OldRunnings-2.jpg
1400 S. Burr St. the old Runnings building is where Muth Electric is seeking to expand.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 3:02 PM

MITCHELL — The former Runnings building could be changing hands to a longtime Mitchell company that plans to utilize the property for its electrical business.

During Monday’s city Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the panel approved Muth Electric’s plan to utilize the large commercial property for its business.

Ron Muth, manager of Muth Properties, explained during Monday’s meeting plans to transform the 273,360-square-foot building into a combination of office and warehouse space. Muth Properties is the company purchasing the building, according to Muth.

Prior to Muth Electric unveiling its plans for the 1400 S. Burr St. building, a Missouri-based company was seeking to transform the property into a medical marijuana dispensary and cannabis production facility. However, the medical marijuana company, BesaMe Wellness, abruptly changed plans and transferred its dispensary license to a Sioux Falls-based cannabis company that was cleared to open a dispensary on Mitchell’s Main Street.

Commission member Kevin Genzlinger said Muth Electric’s plan for the property is a “much better use of the facility than what was planned before,” referring to the medical marijuana business that was previously planned to operate out of the building.

City Planner Mark Jenniges said the building won’t undergo structural changes, as part of Muth Electric’s plan to utilize the property.

Over the past five decades, Muth Electric has rapidly grown. The electrical business was founded in 1970 by Dick Muth, a longtime Mitchell resident who has run the company since it launched.

The family owned company performs electrical work for industrial and commercial businesses, along with residential work. Muth Electric employs over 400 workers and has 10 locations throughout South Dakota and surrounding states.

The plan to transform the former Runnings building into office and warehouse space is the company’s latest expansion move. The 1717 N. Sanborn Blvd. building in Mitchell serves as Muth Electric’s headquarters.

According to Davison County property records, the building is valued at $2.5 million. No records of the sale price were available as of Monday.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
