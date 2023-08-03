Mural depicting Wessington Springs FFA history completed in time for new school year

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — The new school year is fast approaching, and the FFA chapter at Wessington Springs High School decided to kick off the year by giving the program a fresh coat of paint.

Literally.

After several months of painting, work has been mostly completed on two 30-foot murals depicting the history of the Wessington Springs FFA program and the landscape surrounding the small South Dakota community located northwest of Mitchell. The artwork, which covers two parallel white walls that lead into the FFA program shop room, now awaits a clear coat finish to preserve the art for years to come.

A new mural at Wessington Springs High School honoring the school FFA chapter, its history and its successes was completed recently by artist Kenzee Schafer. Submitted Photo

“It worked out as good as it possibly could have at the right time,” said Brady Duxbury, adviser for the Wessington Springs FFA program. “It’s amazing.”

The once-blank walls now depict images reflecting the history of the FFA chapter, which Duxbury said may be one of the oldest in the state of South Dakota. The images celebrate CDE programs, depict images of the nearby Wessington Hills and the chapter’s history of success in FFA land judging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artwork was done by Kenzee Schafer, a Wessington Springs native who graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 2021 and Mitchell Technical College and is known for painting several large murals throughout the region, including a large mural in Kimball. She is currently working on a mural in Woonsocket that will cover the broad side of a 130-foot building.

This particular mural was created with the unique space specifically in mind.

A panaoramic image of a section of the new mural at Wessington Springs High School. The mural depicts scenes representing the success and history of the school FFA program. Submitted Photo

“It was definitely something that I had to cater to the space more so than an image I could do anywhere. It was definitely made specifically for that wall, colors, design, everything,” Schafer said. “It was definitely nice to come up with different ideas and to get to show the scenery side. It turned out really good. I’m happy with it.”

She is also a former member of the Wessington Springs FFA chapter, which made the project more personal and special. Although she may have moved on from the program and the FFA adviser she was under in the program, Craig Shryock, had retired, she was glad to see that the program was continuing to move ahead in a positive direction.

“It was really nice because the teacher that I was under for my high school career, he retired and it was nice to see the ag program was heading in a good direction and that it was in safe hands,” Schafer said.

The mural was made possible in part through a Career and Technical Student Organization Revitalization Grant that helped both the FFA and FCCLA chapters at the school upgrade their programs. On the FFA side, the grant also helped provide funds to update the chapter banner, which still featured outdated terms like “Vo-Ag,” as well as offered a boost to other projects to better reflect modern FFA sensibilities and education.

Kenzee Schafer Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

There is a little work yet to do. The planned clear coating of the mural has had to be delayed due to the high humidity, which has slowed down the paint drying process. In fact, Duxbury himself said he recently found some white paint on his finger when he accidentally brushed up against a part of the wall. But he expects the humidity to die down as the calendar draws closer to autumn and the start of the school year.

Duxbury said Schafer was gracious with her time and creativity on the project, and he’s thrilled with the way it turned out. He has been sharing photos of the murals with other FFA teachers throughout the state, all of whom have been greatly impressed with the project. That feeling also extends to teachers and students at Wessington Springs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, it’s been seen by a large majority of the state’s ag teachers and they have been sharing this thing,” Duxbury said. “I’ve handed out (Schafer’s) number to a couple of other people, and I hope she gets more contacts and business because of it.”

The project is more than a simple decorative effort. Duxbury said the mural images students will walk past as they head to their FFA and ag classes is a way to show pride in the success and longevity of the Wessington Springs FFA program, the formation of which predates national legislative efforts to promote pre-collegiate vocational education in agricultural and industrial trades and in home economics.

Its imagery will hopefully inspire the next generation of agriculture students, Duxbury said.

A panaoramic image of a section of the new mural at Wessington Springs High School. The mural depicts scenes representing the success and history of the school FFA program. Submitted Photo

“I think it is very important for all of us to understand the story of where we come from,” Duxbury said. “This mural represents all that we’re about. It represents the history of the program, which is pre-Smith-Hughes Act and pre-ag education on a national level. This program is meant to educate these kids on food and natural resources and gives them opportunities in leadership. It does a perfect job of representing all of that. And now we want students to be a part of that history.”

The Wessington Springs FFA chapter is planning an open house Sept. 25 to share the new mural with the public.