99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Month-long South Rowley Street closure under I-90 to begin on June 5

A segment of a key north-south route in Mitchell will be closed for a month starting Monday, June 5, the city of Mitchell announced Friday.

3349279+road closed.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:20 AM

MITCHELL — A segment of a key north-south route in Mitchell will be closed for a month starting Monday, June 5, the city of Mitchell announced Friday.

South Rowley Street will be closed from Interstate 90 to Norway Street for approximately 4 to 6 weeks. The work will be for street and utility improvements.

Temporary access will be maintained for those residents that live in the area. All other traffic will be detoured around the area.

Individuals with questions can contact Terry Johnson and the city of Mitchell's Public Works Department at 605-995-8435.

12-6-22NewBikePath-SidewalkUnderI90-4.jpg
Local
New bike path, sidewalk project raises questions from Mitchell resident facing assessment to help fund work
To help fund the project, property owners with land along the project areas are being assessed based on the size of their property.
December 05, 2022 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RURALREVIVAL1.jpg
Business
Iowa farm girl turned entrepreneur gives blueprint for SD leaders to revitalize small towns
June 01, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
FrancisLange.jpg
Local
Guilty but mentally ill plea accepted for 2021 Scotland killer of three
May 31, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
053123.N.DR.GEHRKE2.jpg
Members Only
News
Avera’s Heidi Gehrke receives national award for work as nursing instructor
May 31, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spencer Tornado Janklow.PNG
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
052023 MHS softball 3 bases.JPG
Prep
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball
May 31, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic