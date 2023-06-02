Month-long South Rowley Street closure under I-90 to begin on June 5

MITCHELL — A segment of a key north-south route in Mitchell will be closed for a month starting Monday, June 5, the city of Mitchell announced Friday.

South Rowley Street will be closed from Interstate 90 to Norway Street for approximately 4 to 6 weeks. The work will be for street and utility improvements.

Temporary access will be maintained for those residents that live in the area. All other traffic will be detoured around the area.

Individuals with questions can contact Terry Johnson and the city of Mitchell's Public Works Department at 605-995-8435.