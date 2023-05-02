99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mitchell well represented in all-state jazz band, show choir rosters

Six top musicians and nearly a dozen more standout vocalists from Mitchell will perform in this weekend's all-state jazz band and show choir.

The Mitchell School District's performing arts center. (Republic file photo)
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
May 02, 2023 at 3:02 PM

RAPID CITY — Six top musicians and nearly a dozen more standout vocalists from Mitchell are headed west this weekend to perform in the South Dakota High School Activities Association's all-state jazz band and show choir.

The SDHSAA all-state jazz band and show choir concert will be held at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday, May 6 at Rapid City Central High School.

In the all-state jazz bands, Mitchell High School sophomore Joshua Machado was selected as a tenor saxophone and Mitchell Christian’s Rebekah Strong was a selection as a trumpet/cornet performer as a sophomore. They will play in Big Band 1. In Big Band 2, MHS junior Mason Buenzow will play first chair tenor saxophone, while freshman Emma Plamp will play second chair tenor saxophone. Senior Kobi Lutjens was a selection in the trumpet/cornet section.

MHS senior Drex Martinek will play tenor trombone in the combo band, which consists of rhythm section instruments and horns. In all, 44 musicians were selected to the all-state jazz bands, with Strong, Martinek and Buenzow as repeat all-state performers.

Mitchell High School will be heard as a large part of the all-state show choir selections. Of the 49 overall selections, MHS had 11 all-state show choir selections, tied for the most of any school alongside O’Gorman.

Five of the 12 bass members selected are from Mitchell, including juniors Connor Singrey, Will Prunty, Dawson Schroeder, Elijah Schroeder and sophomore Braylon Kirchhevel. The tenor section includes juniors Dontaevian Aldridge and Max Bruguier, along with sophomores Brady Trefz and Keean Mimmack. MHS’ alto selections included seniors Logan Culhane and Lilly Honermann. Prunty, Dawson Schroeder, Singrey and Honermann are repeat selections to the all-state show choir.

All-state performers for both jazz band and show choir will gather on Thursday, May 4 in Rapid City to begin practice and clinician sessions prior to Saturday’s concert. It is the second consecutive year that the SDHSAA has sponsored a combined all-state concert for jazz band and show choir.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
