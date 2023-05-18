Mitchell teen, Mount Vernon man identified as victims of fatal crash on I-90

PLANKINTON — Authorities have identified the victims of a fatal crash on Saturday night as a Mitchell teenager and a Mount Vernon man.

Owen Robert Gjerdahl , 17, and Jeffrey Duane McGhee Jr. , 29, died at the scene when the vehicle they were in was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90, three miles east of Plankinton, law enforcement officials say. A crash report says neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Gjerdahl was driving the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a 2024 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer. The crash occurred at 9:46 p.m. May 13.

Francisco Parra-Navarro, 63, of Sioux Falls, was driving the semi and was uninjured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell is handling both services.