Mitchell Technical College program imparting leadership skills to help businesses achieve their mission

MITCHELL — Steve Schoenfelder wasn’t exactly excited when the higher-ups at Trail King in Mitchell suggested he take a business leadership course at Mitchell Technical College.

“My boss reached out to me and suggested maybe I should take it,” Schoenfelder said. “To be honest, I wasn’t really looking forward to it. I didn’t want to go.”

But nine months later, Schoenfelder has embraced the lessons and principles of the Mitchell Technical College Leadership Academy, a course at the two-year trade college designed to teach leadership techniques and approaches to budding and experienced leaders looking for solutions to profitability and usefulness issues at their businesses.

Now he’s applying those lessons to his own company.

“When we got to some of the techniques, you kind of get to the point and you know what? This kind of makes sense. I can relate to that. Even if I just use a portion of this, it just makes sense,” Schoenfelder said. “I had some things at work that I was in the middle of, and had I done this prior, it would have made the whole process go so much easier.”

Schoenfelder’s experience is not that uncommon in the program, where many students begin the course as skeptics. But for going on nine years now, more and more leaders in business, at nonprofits and other organizations have latched on to the guidance provided by the leadership academy and its message geared toward making their business mission statements a reality.

The program was created after a past-president at Mitchell Tech had a first-hand experience where lack of leadership skills led a colleague to come up short with his goals. The need for leadership skill training was there, and Mitchell Tech could teach it.

“The leadership academy was past-president Greg VonWald’s vision to ensure employees who exhibited leadership qualities were given the training needed to be successful,” said Carol Grode-Hanks, vice president of academics for Mitchell Technical College. “He had a young technician who was awesome and on the road to leadership. Greg promoted him and the young man failed. He failed because, while he was amazing at the technical aspects of the business, there are critical skills in leadership that he had not been exposed to. Greg took this personally and made it a goal to provide training for success.”

Students taking part in the Mitchell Technical College Leadership Academy. Submitted Photo

The result was the current incarnation of the leadership academy program, which draws in students from the ranks of a wide range of industries where leading fellow employees and problem solving is critical to operational success. The class meets in person twice per month with more coursework done online, and teaches leadership concepts that at first may seem foreign to those taking the course.

The classwork focuses on the how and why of breaking down problems, finding employees within the company who can help address those problems and then delegating and cooperating to bring about a positive result. Those skills are inherently different than the hands-on technical skills that are already valued by employers.

“The natural progression is that if you’re really good at your job, they put you in charge. Except the skills you need to be put in charge of people are very different from the technical skills you need to be good at your job,” said Ryan Van Zee, instructor for the course.

There are ingredients that go into building leaders, Van Zee said. Leaders motivate, innovate and execute a plan. The class helps students accomplish this by developing their purpose, developing skills and implementing best practices.

“Project management is the word to describe it as far as the tasks that need to be done. How you get people to engage in that task — that’s leadership,” Van Zee said.

The program draws on principals from other tried and tested leadership programs such as the Dale Carnegie Training courses. The program merges some of those teachings on interpersonal skills and pairs them with other tools, such as motivation and the use of technology. Other materials and philosophies have also been curated from a variety of sources to suit the needs of leaders representing individual businesses and industries.

The coursework doesn’t deal in theory, Van Zee said, as much as it deals with the individual challenge each student wants to overcome in their own business environment. At one point, students are paired with a mentor from their own company who has already completed the class.

Each student is working to apply the teachings to their own situation at their business, he said.

“We’re not going to be talking about case studies. We’re not interested in going off and doing our own thing. We’re interested in helping the vision of your company become a reality. So when we start with a mission statement, we don’t dream it up. We start with your company mission statement and your sphere of influence and what you can change in your tiny little world, and then we grow from there,” Van Zee said.

The classes are geared more toward older students who have attained leadership positions within their company, usually from age 30 and up, which sets it apart from other programs at the school, where the students are mostly teenagers or in their early 20s.

The program has seen dozens of students pass through its doors, including Schoenfelder, 54, who serves as sales operation lead for Trail King in Mitchell. Though hesitant, he decided to take an open mind into the program. He began his run through the course last September and he completed the program earlier this year.

Though the message didn’t click with him at first, he said soon the principles and approach of the classes opened his eyes to opportunities for problem solving at his job that he hadn’t seen before.

The coursework changed how he perceived approaching challenges and obstacles to his, and his company’s, goals. That included new ways of using technology, like conferencing software such as Microsoft Teams, and how it can be used beyond simple video meetings. He said it’s also made him realize that the solution isn’t necessarily all about him, rather it’s a team effort where everyone benefits.

“The course itself made me think outside the box. We all kind of get in that rut of doing the same thing, but using the techniques from the academy gives you a wider scope,” Schoenfelder said. “Some of the ways I approach things are completely different after the class. Now I tend to be a little more organized and go through the processes. What issues do we have? What do we need? Who needs to be involved? Before I would have probably tried to do it myself.”

Van Zee said it’s typical for students to begin the class as skeptics and to eventually come around to embrace the classroom ideas. But once they understand the concepts of breaking down a problem into manageable-sized tasks and then connecting tasks with talented team members, they understand.

“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. Most people can’t solve large problems because they’re taking bites that are too big. They have to break it down into a group of problems so it’s more manageable, and then you assign them to members of your team,” Van Zee said.

That type of leadership approach can help make a business more profitable for the company bottom line as well as more useful to customers. That’s a win for everyone, Van Zee said.

Leadership is not a quality one is born with, it has to be taught and learned, Van Zee said. Like the school’s courses in a multitude of technical trades, the leadership academy can open the door for budding or even experienced business leaders to expand their vision in making their company goals a reality.

“In the Mitchell region we have companies who want to be more profitable and more useful for their customers, and the leadership academy is for them. Because we teach specifically, company to company, how to grow,” Van Zee said. “Just like our nursing students or our wind turbine students, we are not talking about theory. We’re doing practical applications.”

The next Mitchell Technical College Leadership Academy courses get underway in September. Visit www.mitchelltech.edu/leadership for more information.