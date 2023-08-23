Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mitchell Technical College earns high military friendly ranks

Survey investigates and identifies organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community

Mitchell Technical College.jpg
Mitchell Technical College.
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:00 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell Technical College recently earned high honors from a nationwide organization assessing the support shown to military personnel and their families by colleges and businesses.

The Military Friendly Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact.

Mitchell Tech’s designation as both Military Friendly Gold and Military Spouse Friendly was announced this week.

The designation is a “standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community,” according to the Military Friendly website. “By setting a standard, then promoting it, we provide positive reinforcement for American organizations to invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans. That’s good for veterans, good for the organizations and good for America.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Schools Awards designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, and 530 schools earned awards level designations in Gold, Silver and Bronze. Mitchell Tech was among 250 selected for Gold award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institutions’ survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment. College’s abilities to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans were considered.

“Mitchell Tech has a long commitment to serving veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Our small size allows us to forge personal and unique relationships with students and to assist them throughout their education and into their new careers,” Mitchell Tech representatives said. “Dedicated and knowledgeable staff support veterans in many areas, including academics, financial and social. Our Student Veterans Organization is active and involved in the school and community; members enjoy their own lounge with its many amenities. And our programs lead to high job placement in some of today's most in-demand occupations.”

Mitchell Tech was among 196 schools nationwide recognized as providing exceptional support to spouses of those serving in the U.S. military.

“Since 2009, the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list has been a reliable resource for military spouses and has set a standard for higher education institutions to provide the best post- secondary education experiences for spouses of service members,” according to the website.

“This prestigious list is created using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations to create a comprehensive guide for military spouses looking to further their education.”

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
8-23-23Woolworth'sCaramelApples-4.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: A bite of history with Woolworth's Caramel Apples
2m ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
Corn Palace Festival30.jpg
News
Extreme temperatures force Corn Palace Festival rides to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on Wednesday
30m ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
IUB Langner 2.png
News
Eminent domain arises quickly in Summit Carbon Solutions hearing in Iowa
21h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mitchell High School art teacher Mrs. Marica Shannon demonstrates batiking, a technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to cloth, during her Craft Class on Tuesday. (Matt Gade / Republic)
News
Mitchell teachers awarded $18,585 in Mitchell Community KIDS Grants
2d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
081723.SiouxValley1.JPG
Prep
South Dakota Gridiron Report: Five teams that can emerge in 2023
2d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
52509640385_7a0ed00512_k.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media preseason volleyball poll: Defending champs start at No. 1
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
092522.S.FF.Yotes.Harden
Bison Media Zone
Missouri Valley '23: Coyotes re-tool after disappointing season
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack