Mitchell Technical College earns high military friendly ranks

MITCHELL — Mitchell Technical College recently earned high honors from a nationwide organization assessing the support shown to military personnel and their families by colleges and businesses.

The Military Friendly Company survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact.

Mitchell Tech’s designation as both Military Friendly Gold and Military Spouse Friendly was announced this week.

The designation is a “standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community,” according to the Military Friendly website. “By setting a standard, then promoting it, we provide positive reinforcement for American organizations to invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans. That’s good for veterans, good for the organizations and good for America.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Schools Awards designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, and 530 schools earned awards level designations in Gold, Silver and Bronze. Mitchell Tech was among 250 selected for Gold award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institutions’ survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment. College’s abilities to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans were considered.

“Mitchell Tech has a long commitment to serving veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Our small size allows us to forge personal and unique relationships with students and to assist them throughout their education and into their new careers,” Mitchell Tech representatives said. “Dedicated and knowledgeable staff support veterans in many areas, including academics, financial and social. Our Student Veterans Organization is active and involved in the school and community; members enjoy their own lounge with its many amenities. And our programs lead to high job placement in some of today's most in-demand occupations.”

Mitchell Tech was among 196 schools nationwide recognized as providing exceptional support to spouses of those serving in the U.S. military.

“Since 2009, the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list has been a reliable resource for military spouses and has set a standard for higher education institutions to provide the best post- secondary education experiences for spouses of service members,” according to the website.

“This prestigious list is created using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations to create a comprehensive guide for military spouses looking to further their education.”