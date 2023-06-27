Mitchell schools set policy that differentiates hate speech from bullying

MITCHELL — A new Mitchell School District policy prohibiting hate speech on district property or at district events received approval from the Mitchell Board of Education on Monday night on its first reading.

Policy 121, which passed with some additions on a 5-0 vote of the board on its first reading, “denounces or prohibits the use of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin, regardless and irrespective of contest, user, audience, target, intent or lack thereof, purpose or lack thereof, bias or lack thereof or means of communication.”

Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, said the district wanted to have a policy specifically regarding hate speech, something he said can negatively impact students and other district patrons. The new policy covers violations specific to hate speech that are not otherwise covered in similar policies, such as the district policy on bullying.

“It’s a policy essentially that is addressing hate speech on school property and at school events,” Childs told the board at its Monday, June 26 meeting. “For clarity, the difference between this and what we already have approved as our bullying policy is that bullying is something that is repeated, whereas this policy addresses something that can create harm in one incident or one episode, even though it may not be repeated.”

The policy as presented Monday night states that the policy will apply to all administrators, staff, students, visitors, parents and guardians:



In school, on district property, on school district provided transportation and at designated locations for such.

During any district-approved or district-sanctioned program or activity.

When the transmission of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin is through electronic means from a district computer or computer network or other electronic school equipment.

When logging offenses in e-School or with e-Learning.

When completing reports.

When racial epithets and slurs as to national origin occur off district property or through the transmission of information from a computer that is accessed from non-district property, if the words or language causes a substantial disruption to the educational process or the orderly operation of a school. This may include, but is not limited to, prohibited communication disseminated through social media, chat groups, and e mail, with a nexus of the school.

The policy states that any administrator, staff, student, visitor, parent or guardian who believes they have been a victim of hate speech should report the situation to a school administrator or staff member. Those who violate the policy shall be subject to sanctions commensurate with the offense as determined by the superintendent or their designee.

The full proposed policy can be found in the June 26 board agenda packet.

The policy was met with general approval from the board. Terry Aselsen, a member of the board, asked whether the district had purview over incidents that may take place away from district equipment or networks, such as comments made on a personal Facebook page via a personal cell phone.

Childs said once an incident is disruptive to the district learning environment, it can take action through the policy.

“We certainly have control once it creates a disruption to the learning environment. Once it reaches that point, we can,” Childs said.

The policy does not outline any specific punishment for violations nor any hard definition of what constitutes a racial slur, leaving those decisions to district administration. There may be varying degrees of intent that could factor into punishment, Aselsen said, and school leaders should have leeway to mete out consequences based on individual violations.

“If somebody said something and they didn’t realize it was offensive, they probably just need to be told that by an administrator, versus if they’re up there with a megaphone denouncing a particular group. That’s a whole different story,” Aselsen said. “So we’re going to trust the judgment of our administration to make good judgments.”

Steve Sibson, a member of the audience at the meeting, raised concerns about specific definitions of hate speech and the possible effect the policy could have on free speech.

“I was wondering how you define hate speech. There really isn’t a list of things that would constitute hate speech. Second of all, is there any test to the First Amendment?” Sibson asked. “Someone calling me a white supremacist, is that a racial slur that violates policy? I would say they have the constitutional right to call me a white supremacist if they would like, they’re protected by the First Amendment. It shouldn’t be considered hate speech, unless they smack me across the head after saying that. Then it would be hate speech.”

Sibson said he feared the policy could affect people’s ability to speak freely.

“What happens here with this type of policy and legislation is that people are afraid to say something because they might be accused of being a racist. So it has a chilling effect on free speech, which to me is problematic. That’s my concern here,” Sibson said. “In the woke environment we’re living in, there seems to be two sets of rules, that if you’re in a particular group you deserve to have rights, but if you’re part of the oppressor group – a while male Christian – you don’t have the same rights, and that’s what’s been going on in our country for quite a while now.”

Matt Christiansen, a member of the board, said clear violations of the policy should be obvious

“I think it's one of those examples where you know it when you hear it,” Christiansen said.

Brittni Flood, another member of the board, said the policy intent is to protect all Mitchell School District students.

For a lot of kids, this is their comfort place. Where they come and they feel like they’re taken care of. We just want that for all students. Brittni Flood, Mitchell Board of Education Member

“The bottom line is we’re trying to provide a safe learning environment for all students, that’s what you want,” Flood said. “For a lot of kids, this is their comfort place. Where they come and they feel like they’re taken care of. We just want that for all students.”

Sibson said he agreed with the intent but not necessarily with the process.

Megan Luther, a member of the audience Monday night who has two children in the Mitchell school system, said she approved of the policy and that it helped bring the Mitchell School District in line with other districts around the state.

“I appreciate the board and the district looking into this policy. I think it’s something that is needed,” Luther said during the meeting.

Luther suggested an addition to the policy that would require the district in the event of a violation to inform all involved parties about the incident the day it occurred or the day it was reported, to inform the parents within five school days or sooner on the status of the investigation into the incident and when the investigation is completed.

“Looking at (policies at other school districts), I think that’s the only thing that is missing,” Luther said.

Luther told the Mitchell Republic following the meeting that having a separate policy for bullying and hate speech makes sense. She was also pleased the board took her suggestion on communication timelines and indicated they would add that language to the policy for its second reading.

“Other school districts recognize the difference between bullying and hate speech and racial slurs. A racial slur is much more damaging. It’s beyond name calling,” Luther said. “I was talking to some parents within the school district, and one of their concerns from the anecdotal stories I’ve heard, because it is happening in our district, was that sometimes there’s communication depending on what school you’re at, so I think having this consistent communication of when this comes up will be great and then everyone is in the loop.”

It’s a policy that protects all students in the district, she said.

“This is not just for students of color. I know from talking to a parent – his child got in trouble for saying something to a white student,” Luther said.

Board member Shawn Ruml asked if there were any hurdles that may come with having to train staff in procedures or with putting them in positions where they may not feel comfortable. Childs felt that those issues would be treated as another learning experience for everyone involved.

“I think this is a great opportunity to educate, which is what we do,” Childs said. “This isn’t a policy that spells out the damages or what’s going to happen when a student does something wrong, but it does lay out the ability and basically a way for us to follow up with things that are happening that are causing damage and disrupting the learning environment. So I don’t see a downside to that. In fact, if faculty needs training on what it is, that’s another upside. It’s another opportunity for all of us to learn about what makes students feel safe and what is appropriate in society. I look at it all as a positive.”

The board is expected to revisit the second reading of the policy at an upcoming meeting.