Mitchell School District voters resoundingly approve $17 million athletic facility bond

MITCHELL — Voters in the Mitchell School District spoke at the ballot box Tuesday and approved a $17 million bond issue that will pave the way to complete proposed new athletic facilities as part of the new Mitchell High School construction.

District patrons strongly approved the measure by a vote of 2,888 to 634, or 82% to 18%. That was enough to easily surpass the 60% threshold needed to pass a bond issue of this type.

“I am so pleased to see the community support this,” said Deb Olson, president of the Mitchell Board of Education, which authorized the bond issue vote back in March. “To know how many people worked very hard to have this happen — it is so rewarding to see a community get behind education and the activities of its students. Mitchell is a great place to live.”

The improvements call for three new gymnasiums of varying sizes, a new wrestling/competitive dance room, new locker rooms and a weight room facility. In all, there will be nearly 55,000 square feet of additional space for MHS activities, nearly doubling what MHS has available now across 29,500 square feet. The largest gym, which is set to seat up to 2,300 people, will replace the current MHS gym’s functions as a home site for volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics. A second auxiliary gym can hold additional practices and games and seat up to 1,200 spectators.

The board authorized a vote on the issue when initial plans for the new Mitchell High School building, which at the time included several sections of improved athletic and activities facilities, came in approximately $20 million higher than expected. Though the board did work to make cuts to the plans in order to bring the estimate more in line with funds set aside for the project, the high estimate threatened to stall the athletics portion of the construction indefinitely unless voters approved a bond issue for $17 million, which district leaders believed would be enough to finish the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approving the bond issue would be a way to get the whole job done in a timely manner with less risk of higher costs down the road.

“It was discouraging when prices continued to rise. Initially the board thought that we could do it all at one time, but as prices continued to rise with inflation it began to be troublesome. It was hard to know what was the right thing to do,” Olson said. “I do believe it would have been more expensive if we waited five or 10 years to do the whole thing.”

She praised members of the public who campaigned for passage for the bond issue, including the group Vote Yes For Kids.

Construction on the grounds of the new high school Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“The people who worked so hard to get this passed deserve a lot of credit for the work they did. They deserve so much credit. They got the information out there for the public so they could make their decision,” Olson said.

The school portion of the election, which also saw district voters select Deb Everson over Matt Christiansen in a tight race for a seat on the Mitchell Board of Education by a vote of 1,713 to 1,629, or 51.26% to 48.74%, saw a strong turnout of 27%. Also on the combined city and school ballot were two seats on the Mitchell City Council and a ballot issue concerning the sale of lots along Lake Mitchell.

Cory Aadland, activities director for the Mitchell School District, said he was thrilled with the vote outcome.

"Obviously, I'm happy for our kids and happy for our community. But mostly I'm grateful that the community had the opportunity to show their support for what we're going for our kids and our school," Aadland said. "We've always been very blessed with the support we have had from the community and this drives it home to a whole new level."

With the bond issue approved, the Mitchell Board of Education will now get down to the work of completing the athletics portion of the new high school complex. Construction work on the new high school building is already underway on Capital Street across the street from the current high school, which was built in 1962.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olson said the matter will likely be taken up at the next meeting of the Mitchell Board of Education. She expects that Puetz Design and Build of Mitchell, which is handling construction management for the high school project, will reach out to those who previously bid on portions of the athletic facilities to see if they will hold their original bids on the project.

“If they will, then we’ll be able to move forward. If they need to raise their bids for whatever reason, then we’ll go and re-advertise to make sure we get the lowest bids,” Olson said.

If everything proceeds smoothly from this point, the new athletic facilities, which include an updated competition gym, locker rooms and practice and training areas, could be completed as soon as in time for the 2025-26 school year.

Aadland said at least 600 Mitchell students a year will be affected by the improved facilities, along with many in youth sports as well as visiting athletes and both home and away spectators.

The community support, from organized campaigners to those who got out to vote Tuesday, made that happen, he said.

"It's just got such a wide-ranging impact. To be able to give our kids something that can be proud of? We haven't been able to say that for a long time when we talk about indoor facilities. It's a complete game-changer," Aadland said. "It's something that won't be lost on us, the support we have in the community. I appreciate and am thankful for them putting their trust in us to do that, and we'll do everything we can do to make them proud."

The bond will increase taxes by 44 cents per $1,000 in taxable value. The example the school district has used is $3.67 per month or $44 per year on a home that has a taxable value of $100,000.

The Mitchell Board of Education meets next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy. Olson said she expects the subject of moving forward with plans for the athletic facilities will receive discussion at that meeting.