Mitchell Republic wins General Excellence, Sweepstakes at annual SDNA contest

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The Mitchell Republic was judged to have the best print edition and best website among all daily newspapers in South Dakota, in addition to winning the most awards in its circulation division.

The Mitchell Republic won 10 first-place awards and 28 awards overall during the 2022 South Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, presented Friday during a joint convention with North Dakota Newspaper Association in Devils Lake, North Dakota. The newspaper competes in the highest division against all other daily newspapers. All of the work that was judged was compiled in the 2022 calendar year.

SDNA’s General Excellence Award recognizes the newspaper’s overall quality and commitment to journalism, with the Mitchell Republic winning the award among all daily papers in South Dakota.

“Strong state, local opinion page content, sports, local columns, features and national content,” the judge wrote. “Well-organized paper. Has good advertising. The Mitchell Republic is a strong local newspaper.”

The Mitchell Republic also claimed the daily newspaper’s Sweepstakes Award, which goes to the newspaper that accumulates the most points by placing in individual categories.

“So many of our talented staff members were honored with awards this weekend,” said Mitchell Republic Editor Luke Hagen. “It’s exciting to see our hard work get recognized by our peers who judged this contest. We work hard every day to bring great work to our readers, and these awards are a nice reassurance that we're making good decisions for the people who support us.”

Here is a full list of the awards: