Mitchell Post 18 varsity to resume baseball activities immediately

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Baseball Association board of directors has given the green light for Post 18 varsity baseball activities to resume, effective immediately.

The MBA's decision came in response to a statement issued by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley earlier Wednesday morning regarding the ongoing investigation by the State Division of Criminal Investigation.

In the statement, Jackley said: "It is my hope that this work by law enforcement does not unnecessarily interfere with the opportunity for those team members who have worked hard, to continue participation in the baseball program this season. I encourage that it would be done safely and those authorities in charge have in place protections to avoid and ensure that the type of activities alleged do not occur."

“Based on the joint statement released from the SD Attorney General and the office of the Pennington County State’s Attorney, Mitchell Baseball Association is reinstating Legion baseball activities effective immediately with safeguards in place for the welfare of all players and coaches,” read a statement from MBA president Jason Christensen to the Mitchell Republic.

According to Christensen, the "safeguards" include actions such as providing a board-appointed monitor to all baseball activities and having all transportation handled by parents or guardians.

Christensen said no players have been suspended as a result of the criminal investigation. However, he added that "there may be suspensions for other team rules," to which the MBA had no further comment.

Mitchell Post 18 — which has not played since June 20 and has had all baseball activities shut down for more than two weeks — had a home doubleheader against Pierre scheduled for Wednesday night at Cadwell Park and a road doubleheader at Brookings set for Thursday. The status of both series is pending, per Christensen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

