Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Mitchell Post 18 varsity to resume baseball activities immediately

The Mitchell Baseball Association's decision came in response to a statement issued by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley earlier on Wednesday morning.

Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_jersey.jpg
Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball
Mitchell Republic file photo
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 11:05 AM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Baseball Association board of directors has given the green light for Post 18 varsity baseball activities to resume, effective immediately.

The MBA's decision came in response to a statement issued by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley earlier Wednesday morning regarding the ongoing investigation by the State Division of Criminal Investigation.

In the statement, Jackley said: "It is my hope that this work by law enforcement does not unnecessarily interfere with the opportunity for those team members who have worked hard, to continue participation in the baseball program this season. I encourage that it would be done safely and those authorities in charge have in place protections to avoid and ensure that the type of activities alleged do not occur."

“Based on the joint statement released from the SD Attorney General and the office of the Pennington County State’s Attorney, Mitchell Baseball Association is reinstating Legion baseball activities effective immediately with safeguards in place for the welfare of all players and coaches,” read a statement from MBA president Jason Christensen to the Mitchell Republic.

According to Christensen, the "safeguards" include actions such as providing a board-appointed monitor to all baseball activities and having all transportation handled by parents or guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christensen said no players have been suspended as a result of the criminal investigation. However, he added that "there may be suspensions for other team rules," to which the MBA had no further comment.

Mitchell Post 18 — which has not played since June 20 and has had all baseball activities shut down for more than two weeks — had a home doubleheader against Pierre scheduled for Wednesday night at Cadwell Park and a road doubleheader at Brookings set for Thursday. The status of both series is pending, per Christensen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

3550309+police.jpg
Breaking News
News
No formal charges yet against Mitchell baseball players as AG acknowledges investigation
Allegations and evidence under further review
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_jersey.jpg
Local
Officials remain mum surrounding Mitchell Legion baseball investigation
The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office referred the Mitchell Republic to its original statement explaining it is "aware of the allegations," but a spokesman would not give an update Thursday.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_jersey.jpg
Local
Mitchell Legion season stopped as officials review 'player personnel issues'
The circumstances that caused the suspension of activities are due to a legal or criminal matter, officials say. There is no timetable for the resumption of games or practices.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Landon Dierks

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
3550309+police.jpg
Breaking News
News
No formal charges yet against Mitchell baseball players as AG acknowledges investigation
2h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
7-10-23MHSPrincipalJustinSiemsen-1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Siemsen sets out to serve, empower in new role as Mitchell High School principal
4h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
52432426288_79a18a80c0_k.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Harrisburg standout Hailee Christensen forges path to Division I future in 'Soccer Siberia'
17h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
Sports
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
21h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge