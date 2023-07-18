Mitchell Police Division gets OK from council to replace K-9 officer after sudden death of Shadow

MITCHELL — Monday’s Mitchell City Council meeting took a somber turn when Police Chief Mike Koster informed city leaders that the Department of Public Safety’s drug dog died earlier this month.

While council members mourned the loss of the Mitchell Police Divison’s lone K-9 officer, Shadow, the squad received the green light Monday to begin its search for a new drug dog.

“Unfortunately, two weeks ago our drug dog had a fatal illness,” Koster said of the late Shadow, a German Shepard that joined the police division in 2015. “Our dog was reaching the end of its useful period prior to this unfortunate incident.”

Koster said the police division is seeking an $18,000 grant through the South Dakota Attorney General’s Drug Control fund to purchase and train a new K-9 officer. However, Koster indicated there is no guarantee the Department of Public Safety will secure the grant.

To ensure the police division can welcome a new drug dog in a timely manner and eliminate the threat of funding uncertainty, the Mitchell City Council unanimously approved dedicating $18,000 in contingency funds for the replacement of Shadow.

“If we wouldn’t get it done very soon, it’s entirely likely we would have to wait an entire year to put that team back on the streets,” Koster said.

The funding support for the K-9 officer positions the police division to have a drug dog on the squad within a year.

Koster pointed to the prevalence of drug crimes in the city, specifically methamphetamine and opiates, as a key factor for the urgency in bringing a new drug dog into the Department of Public Safety.

Council member Tim Goldammer asked whether a second drug dog is needed for city police officers to handle the drug crimes in Mitchell.

“I’m sure you all see the newspaper and court dispositions on drugs and the amount of drugs that go through our community, I would dare hazard to guess just anecdotally that a vast majority of crimes in Mitchell are either directly related to drugs or somehow drug-tied,” Koster said, noting two K-9 officers would help combating drug-related crimes. “That problem is not going away, nationally.”

Deeming there is a drug problem in Mitchell, Council President Kevin McCardle didn’t hesitate to approve funding.

“I’ll make a motion to approve with the drug problem we have going on,” McCardle said.

Mitchell Police Officer John Badker was the handler of the late Shadow. Koster said he intends to keep Badker as the officer who handles the new drug dog on the force.

“John (Badker) has had a very good run with the dog. He has quite a bit of experience,” Koster said of Badker.

According to Koster, the state has a drug dog camp that trains police dogs and the officers who handle them.

“It’s a 240-hour minimum training for the handler of the dog. The training is currently nearly full. To get ahead of that, we still have to find a suitable dog,” Koster said.

A kennel in Alabama that other law enforcement agencies utilize to purchase drug dogs is where Koster said the police division is intending to pursue a new K-9 officer. The dogs are then trained and paired with a handler.

“Generally, the handlers will go down and do a selection process with Kasseburg (the Alabama dog kennel) to try and pair the demeanor of the dog with the demeanor of the handler,” Koster said of the purchasing process.