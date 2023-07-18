6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mitchell Police Division gets OK from council to replace K-9 officer after sudden death of Shadow

Police Chief Mike Koster pointed to the prevalence of drug crimes in the city, specifically methamphetamine and opiates, as a key factor for the urgency in bringing a new drug dog into the division.

1668801+042115.N.DR_.DRUGDOG2.JPG
Mitchell Police Officer John Badker fields questions about his partner, Shadow, a male German shepherd, during a brief media conference in 2015.
Mitchell Republic file photo
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 9:24 PM

MITCHELL — Monday’s Mitchell City Council meeting took a somber turn when Police Chief Mike Koster informed city leaders that the Department of Public Safety’s drug dog died earlier this month.

While council members mourned the loss of the Mitchell Police Divison’s lone K-9 officer, Shadow, the squad received the green light Monday to begin its search for a new drug dog.

“Unfortunately, two weeks ago our drug dog had a fatal illness,” Koster said of the late Shadow, a German Shepard that joined the police division in 2015. “Our dog was reaching the end of its useful period prior to this unfortunate incident.”

Koster said the police division is seeking an $18,000 grant through the South Dakota Attorney General’s Drug Control fund to purchase and train a new K-9 officer. However, Koster indicated there is no guarantee the Department of Public Safety will secure the grant.

To ensure the police division can welcome a new drug dog in a timely manner and eliminate the threat of funding uncertainty, the Mitchell City Council unanimously approved dedicating $18,000 in contingency funds for the replacement of Shadow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we wouldn’t get it done very soon, it’s entirely likely we would have to wait an entire year to put that team back on the streets,” Koster said.

The funding support for the K-9 officer positions the police division to have a drug dog on the squad within a year.

Koster pointed to the prevalence of drug crimes in the city, specifically methamphetamine and opiates, as a key factor for the urgency in bringing a new drug dog into the Department of Public Safety.

Council member Tim Goldammer asked whether a second drug dog is needed for city police officers to handle the drug crimes in Mitchell.

“I’m sure you all see the newspaper and court dispositions on drugs and the amount of drugs that go through our community, I would dare hazard to guess just anecdotally that a vast majority of crimes in Mitchell are either directly related to drugs or somehow drug-tied,” Koster said, noting two K-9 officers would help combating drug-related crimes. “That problem is not going away, nationally.”

Deeming there is a drug problem in Mitchell, Council President Kevin McCardle didn’t hesitate to approve funding.

“I’ll make a motion to approve with the drug problem we have going on,” McCardle said.

Mitchell Police Officer John Badker was the handler of the late Shadow. Koster said he intends to keep Badker as the officer who handles the new drug dog on the force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“John (Badker) has had a very good run with the dog. He has quite a bit of experience,” Koster said of Badker.

According to Koster, the state has a drug dog camp that trains police dogs and the officers who handle them.

“It’s a 240-hour minimum training for the handler of the dog. The training is currently nearly full. To get ahead of that, we still have to find a suitable dog,” Koster said.

A kennel in Alabama that other law enforcement agencies utilize to purchase drug dogs is where Koster said the police division is intending to pursue a new K-9 officer. The dogs are then trained and paired with a handler.

“Generally, the handlers will go down and do a selection process with Kasseburg (the Alabama dog kennel) to try and pair the demeanor of the dog with the demeanor of the handler,” Koster said of the purchasing process.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
What To Read Next
071923.N.SDNW.GROWINGSEASON1.jpg
News
South Dakota farm income predicted to fall, but farmers remain optimistic
4h ago
 · 
By  Abbey Stegenga / South Dakota News Watch
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in field sprayer collision in Marshall County
5h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
1796239+horse.JPG
Local
Construction begins on planned Kyle Evans, western heritage museum in Wessington Springs
5h ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071623.Amateur_MountVernon2.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 16: Mustangs close regular season with emphatic win over Corsica/Stickney
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
6d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
YouthBaseball_MitchellMaize2_9U.JPG
Sports
Youth baseball champions crowned at Class A state tournaments
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge