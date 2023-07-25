Mitchell native reopens Ramada as wedding venue, restaurant, while apartment complex progresses

MITCHELL — Reviving the wedding venue and restaurant inside the former Ramada hotel has been more than just another business venture for Melissa Tuttle.

The once popular venue where couples lined up to host wedding receptions has sentimental value to the Mitchell native who grew up a few blocks from the former Ramada and attended many weddings there. Since purchasing the venue and restaurant portion of the former hotel under a contract for deed agreement, Tuttle has poured time and effort into remodeling the spaces to welcome guests once again.

In early June, she reopened the wedding venue that was shut down for about a year under a new name, Love Every, Event Venue.

“It feels like I got to be a part of bringing my childhood back. When I walk into the building, I have memories that come in my head,” she said of the venue. “Our first wedding went really well. Over half of our remodeling work is done, and we’re excited to get it all finished.”

The entrance to the Rebel Rooster pictured on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Tuttle’s plans of opening the neighboring restaurant have also come to fruition. In late June, she and her boyfriend created a small menu and reopened the Rebel Rooster.

Tuttle decided to keep the Rebel Rooster name. Under the previous owners, she said the Rebel Rooster never had a fair chance to succeed due to the pandemic upending the restaurant business.

“They kind of opened and COVID-19 hit and shut them down. The name never really had a chance to make a name for itself, so we thought we would give it a chance,” Tuttle said of deciding to open the restaurant under the same Rebel Rooster name. “We plan to upgrade the patio. We’re getting really positive feedback on the restaurant.”

The venue and restaurant aren’t the only portions of the former hotel that are undergoing a makeover.

The building has served as a hotel and event venue since 1968. The abrupt closure of the hotel and conference center left many Mitchell area residents sad to see a long-standing fixture shut down. But the owners of the property weren’t going to let it become another vacant building withering away.

Shortly after the Ramada closed a little over a year ago, Nathan Stencil, an owner of the 1525 W. Havens Ave. property, unveiled plans to turn the hotel portion of the building into a 90-unit apartment complex. Stencil listed the venue and restaurant area attached to the building for sale, which resulted in a buyer almost immediately upon listing it on the market.

What used to be hotel rooms aligning the property are in the process of transforming into apartments that will welcome a new look. Crews are in the process of gutting the old hotel rooms.

“When completed, it will be a modern facility,” Stencil said of the Flats on Havens apartments.

Wood is piled up outside of the former Ramada building as renovations continue on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Building plans show the indoor pool will remain and become an outdoor pool for residents when the transition to the apartment complex is complete. The apartments are estimated to open in February 2024.

Stencil said during a 2022 city Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the hotel was “not financially feasible,” which resulted in the closure of the Ramada. He’s hopeful the apartment complex will turn the property into a more profitable venture.

“It’s an old structure. We’re trying to come up with some alternatives to be financially feasible and update the building to a more modern use,” Stencil said.

Although the future apartment complex is a separate project neighboring the wedding venue and restaurant, Tuttle is eager to see the finished product.

“We’re really excited for the apartments. They have an outdoor patio, amenities and other cool things in the blueprints,” she said of the apartment layout plans.