Mitchell Legion season stopped as officials review 'player personnel issues'

MITCHELL — Mitchell Baseball Association has halted activities for the Post 18 Legion team until further notice due to “player personnel issues,” according to Legion head coach Luke Norden and confirmed by MBA President Jason Christensen.

Christensen said the circumstances that caused the suspension of baseball activities are due to a legal or criminal matter. There is not a definite timetable for the resumption of baseball activities as the MBA board of directors follows a "day-by-day process."

The Mitchell Republic, acting on a community tip, reached out to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office requesting comment on the matter. The office oversees the state's Division of Criminal Investigation. A spokesman said state law enforcement "is aware of the allegations" but will not comment further due to the involvement of juveniles.

As of Wednesday, June 28, no individual suspensions have been levied by the MBA.

The decision impacts the Post 18 Legion team, while the Junior Legion and teener teams — Mitchell Black and Mitchell White — are continuing games and practices as normal.

Post 18's last game was played on Tuesday, June 20. Six games have been impacted — four tournament games from June 23-25 in Gillette, Wyoming, and a June 28 home doubleheader against Brandon Valley, from the suspension. Post 18 was scheduled to play Wednesday, June 28, at Cadwell Park and again Friday, June 30, at Aberdeen.

Officials have not provided specific details as to what has halted the season when asked by the Mitchell Republic. The Mitchell Baseball Association bylaws, listed on the program's website , include a section titled, "Misconduct."

"Policies pertaining to misconduct by players, parents and coaches are set forth in the Association's Misbehavior Policies," the bylaws read. "Any player, parent or coach guilty of conduct contrary to these policies or the spirit of these Bylaws is subject to removal from participation in the MBA sponsored teams by a two-thirds majority vote of the Board."

The Mitchell Republic has requested a copy of the Mitchell Baseball Association's "Misbehavior Policies" document and is waiting for a response.

Norden, who is also Mitchell Baseball Association's director of baseball operations, declined to comment further on the matter.