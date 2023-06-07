Mitchell lake lot initiated measure approved, allowing city to sell land for Lake Mitchell improvements

MITCHELL — Mitchell voters have approved an initiated measure that allows the city to sell designated parkland at Lake Mitchell to help fund water-quality improvements to the city’s maligned municipal lake.

A total of 1,641 voters, or more than 56%, voted yes on the city ordinance change at the ballot box on Tuesday, while 1,273 voters were against the measure in the special ballot question in the city election.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson, who was one of the leading proponents for passing the measure, said Tuesday night that the voters’ approval made it “a good day for Lake Mitchell.”

“It shows that there is support in the community for making improvements at Lake Mitchell, and what we’re trying to do,” Everson said. “I’m excited that the voters of the community entrust the city to handle the sale of those lots and try to get the best price we can for them and put those funds into our special fund for lake improvements.”

The vote required a simple majority for passage. A “Yes” vote on the matter allows the city of Mitchell to sell eight lots along Lake Mitchell, while a “No” vote would have left the ordinance and the lots as is. The lots are located between residences and are undeveloped but are currently considered to be parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four of the lots are located along North Harmon Drive, including three in a span of seven lots near Fiala Road. The four lots on South Harmon Drive are located in the loop that comes off North Ohlman Street to the east.

State law requires that if park land is no longer to be used for park purposes, a public vote is required to approve changing of use of that park land.

Aside from Everson and other city leaders supporting the measure, the Yes side of the campaign has support from the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and a citizen-led group “Vote Yes for Lake Mitchell.”

Of note, Mitchell’s Ward 4, which includes Lake Mitchell and its surrounding properties, supported the measure by a 594 to 396 margin, with 60% voting yes.

Everson said it’s important to “get some money banked” for the project. The mayor said he believed the measure would pass but that Tuesday’s vote was a bigger margin than he expected.

“I’m glad with how it turned out and how it speaks to the support for improving Lake Mitchell,” Everson said. “There was an education component with this for voters and it was our duty to educate the community on why this was a good thing for our community and support selling the lots.”

Everson said funds from selling the lots will be earmarked for future lake improvements, similar to how the proceeds from the sale of the former Kelley property have been set aside. The mayor said he hopes the city can get the best possible price for the lots and that ideally, new structures or homes can be built on the lots to add to the community’s property tax base.

“We will need to sit with the council and make a decision of what we’re going to list them for and the dollar amount,” he said. “And then how we’re going to sell them, whether it’s an auction with a minimum bid or with a realtor. That will be the council’s decision, not mine.”