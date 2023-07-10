Mitchell High School’s Boehmer places at national Future Business Leaders of America competition

MITCHELL — Shawn Boehmer had to think quickly on his feet during his time competing at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in late June.

And the senior-to-be at Mitchell High School came through, bringing in a fourth-place finish in the impromptu speaking category. He was one of more than 8,700 high school members from nearly 1,600 high schools and more than 850 middle schools students from more than 250 middle schools to take part in the event, which was held June 27-30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I was shocked when I got fourth,” Boehmer told the Mitchell Republic during a recent interview. “I was expecting eighth or ninth.”

The judges at the event saw fit to award him a high-place finish thanks to his presentations in the impromptu speaking category. Boehmer had to successfully navigate two rounds of competition and speak on two different topics with minimal resources and preparation time.

He was the only South Dakota student at the event who even qualified for the finals.

Denise Hoffman, Future Business Leaders of America adviser for Mitchell High School, said it is a rare occurrence for South Dakota students to advance as far as Boehmer did, much less place in the top five.

“It’s very difficult. He was the only student from South Dakota to make it to finals, and we had about 35 (South Dakota) students there,” Hoffman said.

Speaking with confidence

Boehmer, also active in other school clubs such as speech and debate, qualified for the national event after a strong showing at the state FBLA competition in Aberdeen earlier this year. He chose to focus on the impromptu speaking category for the national competition. He considers that event among his strongest, thanks at least in part to some of his experience in other clubs like speech.

“I’m really into public speaking and being able to talk on my feet and be knowledgeable about a lot of stuff. That’s really my main interest,” Boehmer said. “Debate taught me the speech skills, and FBLA taught me how to market, how to network and actually make connections with people.”

In impromptu speaking, a competitor is given a topic about which to create a four-minute speech. The student does not know the subject until they turn over a piece of paper on a desk. They then have 10 minutes to prepare their speech, which will be given to the judges.

They cannot use the internet or other external sources for information. They have to come up with it all on their own.

“Your heart is racing a little bit when you’re turning that paper over,” Boehmer said. “I’ve been doing extemporaneous speaking, which is essentially impromptu speaking except you speak a bit longer. I’ve been doing that for three years, so I felt that is where my comfort zone is. I know it sounds crazy to say that impromptu speaking is comfortable to me, but it’s something I’ve had a ton of practice with."

He was first given the topic of whether the FBLA should continue to keep its dress code. He quickly assembled his argument that it should, citing reasons such as the code forces students to think about their appearance in terms of a professional environment and the fact that clothes can help improve confidence in situations like job interviews.

For the finals, he was handed a topic that asked him about a person in his life that helped him build credibility.

He took a personal approach to that question, and focused on what his father, Dwight Boehmer, had taught him over the years about the importance of impressing a professional appearance on others.

“He’s been the person that’s really been there with me every step of the way. He taught me how to tie my tie for the first time, what to wear and not to wear. He really hammered into my mind that the way I carry myself will reflect on all my speeches,” Boehmer said. “I learned so many lessons from him, so when it comes to building credibility and confidence, it’s always been my father.”

Becoming a leader

Boehmer loved the experience in Atlanta, and he brought home enough new information to help elevate the performances and operation of the FBLA club at Mitchell High School. He will be serving as president of the club come his senior year, and he has some ideas on how it can improve.

“Not only did I bring in more success than I ever thought I would, I also learned quite a bit about FBLA as a whole at the national conference. Being able to talk to so many people, I think I’m going to bring a lot of good lessons about how we should be going about our club this year,” Boehmer said.

One of the main points of FBLA is to expand the horizons of its participants, according to Alexander T. Graham, FBLA president and CEO.

“Our student members did an exceptional job in wowing the judges with their keen understanding of areas as diverse as accounting, cybersecurity and healthcare administration. They headed home with a renewed sense of accomplishment, a robust network of peers from across the country, and connections to colleges and employers as they explore future career opportunities," Graham said in a press release.

In terms of career opportunities, Boehmer said he’s looking at studying political science, maybe at one of his dream schools of Duke University or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

But for now he said he will focus on making the local FBLA chapter as good as it can be. He knows what the club has done for him, and he’s excited to pass some of that experience down to the next generation of business leaders. It can definitely enhance your high school experience, he said.

“It’s not a very high-maintenance club, we don’t take a ton of time away from someone who is really focused on school, for example. It is very manageable. But we also do a lot of tangible good. We’re always helping out in the community, helping at the school, but it also teaches you lessons that go along with business,” Boehmer said. “It teaches you how to network, marketing and how to dress in a business environment. All these things that you can take into your later years.”

Boehmer is the son of Dwight Boehmer and Kristina Schmidt.