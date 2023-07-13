Mitchell High School FCCLA students perfect at national conference

MITCHELL — The four Mitchell High School students who attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national conference earlier this month didn’t just perform well.

They were perfect.

“I don’t even know the words. It’s beyond amazing,” said Suzanne Skinner, FCCLA adviser for Mitchell High School. “It’s such a proud moment when all four of them in three events took first in the nation. Only one other time in my career did I have 100% (student first-place finishes) at a national conference.”

And Skinner has been advising FCCLA students for 43 years.

The Mitchell quartet of Emily Gelderman, Hope Baysinger, Alexis Daley and Jordyn Wilson all brought home first-place finishes in their respective competition categories. Baysinger and Daley together finished on top in the Chapter in Review Display category, Gelderman placed first with her Say Yes to FCS project portfolio and Wilson came in first with her Hawaiian Luau for Girl Scouts that was part of her Event Management Project.

The national conference was held July 2-6 in Denver, Colorado. The four from Mitchell were among about 100 middle and high school FCCLA members from South Dakota and 4,300 nationwide to participate in competitive events at the conference.

Skinner said the sweep of first-place finishes for the Mitchell chapter was the only such occurrence in South Dakota this year, and it’s only the second time it’s happened for the Mitchell High School program. The last time was in 2009.

“Earning such high honors with these projects exemplifies their dedication, creativity and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others,” Skinner said in a press release announcing the wins. “Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their proficiency, hard work and unwavering passion.”

To qualify for the national competition, the Mitchell group first had to win at the state level with their Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events. That conference was held in April in Sioux Falls.

And then it was off to Denver, where projects were pored over and rehearsed again before being presented to the judges. The conference, which more than 7,900 FCCLA members, advisers, alumni and guests from across the nation attended, sported a superhero theme titled “incREDible.” While there, students took the opportunity to attend workshops as well as hear from national officer candidates and speakers.

But the highlight for the Mitchell students was the STAR competition. Baysinger and Daley teamed up for their presentation, which provided judges with an overview of the Mitchell FCCLA chapter specifically, covering nine different categories from finances to meeting attendance.

“We talked about these nine different categories and discussed participation and some of the events our chapter does,” said Baysinger, who serves as president for the local chapter. “We gave a 15-minute speech on it and made this big display board with pictures of all our events. We explained our budget, our participation and meetings, and we referred to that throughout the speech.”

With all the practice they had put in during the year, their presentation was well-polished and resonated with the judges.

“The judges really liked our speech and enjoyed listening. They were very impressed,” Baysinger said.

Daley said there was a good pool of information to draw from, given the busy schedule the Mitchell FCCLA chapter follows. She also said she felt the presentation went well, but was a little surprised by the first-place finish, though the judges’ reaction offered a glimmer of what was to some when they stopped to admire their display.

“It was just a lot of what we did as a chapter, like community service and leadership,” Daley said. “After we presented, the judges started taking pictures of our display.”

Skinner said all four students were exceptional and represented Mitchell and South Dakota well. Baysinger and Daley had a particular challenge by working as a team, she said.

“The teamwork in making a project come together. They had not been partners before in a competition event, and were learning to work with each other and being open to suggestions from each other. That’s definitely strong teamwork,” Skinner said.

All four Mitchell students will be sophomores starting in the 2023-24 school year, and Skinner expects she will see more success in FCCLA from all of them. The four will hopefully serve as a source of inspiration for other members, some of whom just missed the cut for nationals this year by a few percentage points.

And they’re already looking forward to nationals next year. The Mitchell FCCLA chapter will begin their new year soon with officer meetings, and then the year of activities will begin again in earnest. One project on the to-do list is to establish an interactive website for the Mitchell group.

“We kick off next week with our officer meeting and it will go right through to the next national conference,” Skinner said.

The Mitchell FCCLA chapter has about 19 members, and Baysinger and Daley said they were always ready to welcome new participants. FCCLA offers many opportunities, and they know that other students can find new knowledge and skills if they jump on board.

“I think it’s a great learning experience and it can really help develop skills such as public speaking and lots of leadership skills. It gives you amazing opportunities like traveling and all kinds of amazing experiences,” Baysinger said. “I’ve learned a lot from it.”

Daley agreed.

“It’s a great experience and it gives you a better sense of community service. And it gives you better communication skills and leadership,” Daley said.

Students can join FCCLA beginning in 7th grade. Skinner encouraged students interested in the program to reach out to her at suzanne.skinner@k12.sd.us or watch for announcements about the club issued by the school.