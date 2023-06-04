Mitchell Fire responds to Saturday blaze at home on South Harmon Drive

MITCHELL — A home on South Harmon Drive was damaged in a fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 50 block of South Harmon Drive near Lake Mitchell. Photos showed heavy plumes of smoke emanating from the house as firefighters worked the scene, and authorities closed off a portion of South Harmon Drive to traffic for more than an hour.

Fire departments from Mitchell and Mount Vernon responded to the fire. No other information was available on the house's condition or potential injuries. Requests for comment from the Mitchell Fire Division were not returned by the deadline for this story.