Mitchell Fire responds to Saturday blaze at home on South Harmon Drive

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 50 block of South Harmon Drive near Lake Mitchell.

060323 house fire.JPG
Firefighters from the Mitchell Fire Division respond to a house fire on South Harmon Drive on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 1:50 PM

MITCHELL — A home on South Harmon Drive was damaged in a fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 50 block of South Harmon Drive near Lake Mitchell. Photos showed heavy plumes of smoke emanating from the house as firefighters worked the scene, and authorities closed off a portion of South Harmon Drive to traffic for more than an hour.

Fire departments from Mitchell and Mount Vernon responded to the fire. No other information was available on the house's condition or potential injuries. Requests for comment from the Mitchell Fire Division were not returned by the deadline for this story.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
