Mitchell City councilman opposed to giving up control of Corn Palace during summer for Chamber's gift shop

MITCHELL — A new agreement that allows the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce to rent the Corn Palace for a seasonal gift shop operation has been approved, but a Mitchell City Council member isn’t on board with the new contract.

Making the lone vote against the new two-year contract between the city and Chamber of Commerce was Mitchell City Council member Tim Goldammer.

While he’s not against the Chamber running the summer gift shop, Goldammer is opposed to giving up control of the Corn Palace each summer for the city-owned event venue to become a gift shop.

Tim Goldammer (left) shares a laugh with mayor Bob Everson (right) as he signs Goldammer into his position onto the city council during the meeting on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“For me, renewing that contract will always be a no vote until the city can retain control of the event space,” Goldammer said. “The joke I made was if Taylor Swift came to town in the summer, we couldn’t hold a concert at the Corn Palace.”

In an attempt to reach a middle ground, Goldammer suggested the contract stipulate the Chamber temporarily shifting the gift shop setup on the Corn Palace floor for an upcoming event and pause operations until an event wraps up.

Although Goldammer’s request didn’t make it in the final agreement that was approved during Monday’s council meeting, he will continue to advocate for the city gaining control over the Corn Palace when gift shop negotiations reemerge in the future.

“I just really wish we could have the event space available, but they don’t want to rent out something they could potentially lose control of. I understand that from their perspective,” he said. “If someone wanted to have an event in Sioux Falls and the T. Denny Sanford Center is booked out, for example, Mitchell could be the next best option with the big space we have in the Corn Palace.”

In 2022, the city explored taking over the seasonal gift shop and operating it themselves. Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson saw it as an opportunity for the city to reduce the annual deficit that the Corn Palace operates in. Ultimately, the council opted to continue the rental agreement in 2022 with the Chamber for another year and negotiate for future contracts that have been taking place this summer.

As of now, this year's deficit for the Corn Palace is hovering around $574,000, according to city officials. The rent check from the Chamber would put a small dent in that deficit.

The Mitchell City Council will be discussing next year's budget overview during a work session at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Future budget discussions will focus specifically on detailed items related to the Corn Palace and its deficit.

The new two-year contract outlines the Chamber would pay the city a flat rate rent fee of $165,000 for the first year, which is a 17% increase from the previous rental fee. The rent fee would then be adjusted the following year based on the current Consumer Price Index at that time, City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein explained.

Unlike the previous contract, the city would not receive 5% of the Chamber’s gross sales exceeding $750,000 from the gift shop, according to the terms of the new agreement.

For any renewals after the two-year agreement expires, the city and Chamber would have to work out a new contract by May 1.

Geri Beck, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said gift shop sales this year are on pace to see the second-best year yet.

According to Beck, sales from the gift shops are up 6% from the same time span last year.

“July 1 was our turnaround month for the year. July itself was up 17% from last year,” Beck said.

In addition to the seasonal Corn Palace operation, the Chamber owns and operates the gift shop across the street from the Corn Palace. The Chamber-owned gift shop is open year round.

The most recent 2021 tax report showed the Chamber made $719,024 in net income from inventory sales. In 2020, tax reports showed the nonprofit organization brought in just over $1 million in net income from inventory sales.