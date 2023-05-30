Mitchell City Council election: Susan Tjarks looks to continue leadership, while Don Everson eyes first term

EDITOR'S NOTE: The profiles of the Ward 4 City Council candidates seeking a three-year term on the council were placed in alphabetical order.

MITCHELL — The race for Ward 4 on the Mitchell City Council has been a tale of two different candidates, which features incumbent Susan Tjarks and Don Everson. Both will be on the ballot on June 6 for a three-year term.

Don Everson

When Don Everson learned longtime Mitchell City Councilwoman Susan Tjarks’ seat was up for election, he didn’t think twice about challenging her on June 6.

Don Everson is eyeing his first term on the Mitchell City Council, as he's seeking to represent Ward 4. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The former Mitchell Department of Public Safety detective pointed to Tjarks’ decision-making as the reason he entered the race for Ward 4 — the northwest quadrant of the city. After serving 27 years in law enforcement, Everson said it provided him the ability to make tough decisions — a tool he believes is necessary to sit on the eight-person city council.

“On Feb. 21, the motion she made to approve the higher bid for the Third and Main streetscape project would have cost taxpayers $120,000 more to get it done a year earlier than the low bid,” Everson said as the most recent decision from Tjarks that he opposed. “Every day when I went to work as an officer and detective, there were tough decisions to make. It has enabled me to look at problems from all angles. I think that problem-solving history will help me make any decisions on the city council.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since moving to Mitchell in 1993 to take a role with the Mitchell Police Department, Everson has resided in the city with his wife and two children.

With the multimillion-dollar projects looming and a myriad of city departments that need funding to operate, Everson said investing heavily into the Main Street streetscape project isn’t a good use of taxpayer dollars, citing maintenance costs of upkeeping the bump outs and losing parking spots in downtown Mitchell.

While infrastructure projects have made up the largest portion of the city’s budget over the past two years — which entailed a $16 million storage tank project and allocating roughly $40 million in improvements to the wastewater treatment plants — Everson said replacing the aging water mains at a more swift pace would be a key priority of his, if elected.

Another department Everson believes needs additional funding than what is currently being allocated is the Mitchell Police Department. Everson said adequate training is more important than ever.

“It costs roughly $2,500 to send one officer to quality training, and we need the budget to reflect that. In today’s day and age with the way law enforcement is under a microscope, we need to provide them with every tool to succeed,” Everson said. “One mistake an officer makes can cause lawsuits and political ramifications. It’s that important to our community that they do things right.”

The proposed $25 million Lake Mitchell dredging project city leaders are aiming to advance is something Everson has thought a lot about since entering the council race. After all, he resides in the ward that encompasses Lake Mitchell residents.

Although Everson indicated he isn’t against dredging the lake’s sediment sometime down the road, he’s opposed to the project timeline that’s been laid out. Rather than focusing on dredging the lake, Everson said there is much more work that needs to be fulfilled in the Firesteel watershed — which unloads some of the phosphorus and nutrients into the lake — before the city takes on a $25 million dredging project.

As for when the timing is right for Everson to support dredging, he said it would be when the city’s wetland along Firesteel Creek is finished and effectively reducing the phosphorus funneling into the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not against dredging, but I’m against dredging now. With all the information that came from Barr Engineering and Friends of Firesteel, everything points to we have to address the watershed before we dredge the sediment in the lake,” Everson said. “After this money is spent, there won’t be any money to do major projects at all in the city budget. Timing is everything.”

Susan Tjarks

A love of Mitchell and aspirations of making the community a better place to live and work is what motivated Susan Tjarks to run for a seat on the council over a decade ago.

Now, those same principles are inspiring the incumbent to seek a fourth term on the council for Ward 4. Tjarks is proud of the momentum the city has behind Lake Mitchell restoration efforts and revitalizing an aging Main Street, and she’s determined to advance progress for both areas, if elected.

Incumbent Susan Tjarks seeking re-election for Ward 4. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“Two things that really speak to me the most are the lake and Main Street, and both have a lot of momentum. I hope that I’m able to be re-elected so that I can see these things come to fruition. I’d love to be there when we finally have a lake that is clean and no longer on the impaired list," she said. “We’re making headway, but there are still big things we need to do."

The Idaho transplant has called Mitchell home for three decades. Prior to beginning her time on the council in 2013, Tjarks sat on the Mitchell Board of Education for two terms and was a teacher in the school district. She currently runs a custom blinds and window business.

The Forward 2040 Community Visioning survey that revealed Mitchell residents identified addressing Lake Mitchell’s long history of algae issues and revitalizing downtown as the top two goals they deemed as most important for city leaders has guided Tjarks’ focus on both areas. And she’s been advocating for both in the form of supporting the proposed $25 million dredging project, the city’s wetland slated to be built in the Firesteel watershed and the downtown streetscape project.

As downtown Mitchell has seen a handful of dilapidated aging buildings come down in recent years, Tjarks said, “We can’t give up on Main Street” — an area she dubs as the “living room of Mitchell” where tourists and visitors take notice of when making stops at the Corn Palace. Hosting more events on Main Street and advancing the streetscape project that will bring green space and foliage at intersections are two examples Tjarks said could attract shoppers and redevelopment opportunities in vacant lots.

Tjarks has honed in on outlining goals to spur more growth, improve quality of life and look for avenues to bring more tax revenue into the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We currently have $219 million in projects going on to improve our infrastructure. None of this stuff is fluff projects either. It’s the stuff we take for granted, and we have made big strides in updating our infrastructure,” she said.

To improve quality of life, Tjarks said improving the algae-plagued Lake Mitchell and providing more recreation opportunities, such as a pickleball court complex, are several key steps for the city.

On the Lake Mitchell front, Tjarks pointed to the latest water quality report that showed the lake itself has five times the amount of phosphorus as of late May than what is entering into the body of water via Firesteel Creek as a prime example as to why mechanically dredging the phosphorus-rich sediment and working in the watershed are the “best paths forward to getting a clean lake.” She emphasized that both dredging and watershed work are critical for city leaders moving forward.

“This dredging project needs to be done in tandem with work in the watershed. We can’t wait until the watershed is totally clean because that day will never come. It will always be a project we will have to work on, and we’re doing that with the wetland we worked to get rolling in the watershed,” Tjarks said of dredging and working in the Firesteel watershed. “The pickleball court project is also affordable. The pickleball association has raised over $100,000, and it’s a very popular sport here. It’s time to get the courts built.”

The stagnant population Mitchell has experienced for decades is another challenge Tjarks hopes to help address. She said the lack of housing options is one of the biggest culprits in hampering Mitchell’s growth.

In her time on the council, Tjarks said she’s heard from several large local employers like Innovative Systems and Vantage Point explain the struggles of filling vacant jobs due to lack of housing. By bringing more housing options to the city, she believes it will position Mitchell to grow and welcome more tax revenue.