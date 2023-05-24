Mitchell City Council candidates square off in heated forum, unveiling different goals to improve Mitchell

MITCHELL — Tuesday’s forum revealed the field of candidates vying for seats on the Mitchell City Council have vastly different outlooks on the health of the community and ways to bring progress to the city.

The trio of candidates seeking to represent Ward 3 on the council are Jason Bates, Kimberly Lofgren and Mike Bathke. The Ward 4 race is between incumbent Susan Tjarks and Don Everson. Both races will be decided on June 6.

Among the key topics discussed during the forum were the future of Lake Mitchell, growth, the city’s aging infrastructure and issues facing downtown Mitchell.

With a vote to consider approving a $25 million Lake Mitchell dredging project looming, the candidates were put on the spot about their take on the proposed project and steps the city should take to address the algae woes hampering the body of water.

Bathke and Everson both shared concerns about the proposed timing of dredging the lake. They pointed to the phosphorus and nutrients funneling into the lake via Firesteel Creek as an issue that needs to be addressed before taking on a multimillion-dollar dredging project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city’s plan to fund the project through a 30-year SRF loan raised concerns for Bathke, who said the interest alone would raise the price tag to over $40 million.

Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“The professional engineer we hired said you can't do one without the other. We can’t dredge the lake and spend $25 million and bury ourselves in an SRF loan at 3%. That’s $13 million in interest. That’s crazy,” Bathke said. “If not now, when? Later.”

Although Everson indicated he isn't against dredging in the future, he said he cannot support it at this time, citing concerns of the project handicapping city operations.

“From looking at the Barr Engineering report and talking with members of Friends of Firesteel, everything points to we have to address the watershed first upstream. The watershed is impaired and is bringing sediment into the lake,” Everson said. “Timing is everything. If we do this at the wrong time, we would handicap city operations for years.”

Bates, Lofgren and Tjarks all issued their support for the city’s progress on the lake and work in the Firesteel watershed.

Tjarks echoed her support for dredging the lake and continuing to advance progress on Firesteel watershed improvements.

Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“We just got our first water quality report for the year, and it was enlightening. It showed the water in the lake right now has five times more phosphorus in the lake than what is coming into the lake from our watershed,” Tjarks said. “Does that mean we don’t need to focus on the watershed, absolutely not. We need to do both.”

Enhancing the lake is a move that Lofgren believes will bring more sales tax revenue and improve the quality of life in Mitchell. She summed up her support for dredging by asking the audience “How long are we going to keep kicking the can down the road?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to commend the city council and city administration. This has been a lifelong issue for me. The fact that we have a plan in place by buying the Kelley property and having pools going upstream into the lake that will help us monitor the phosphorus levels,” Lofgren said. “I love a good plan. Anytime there is a good plan, I’m all for it.”

Priorities, plans to improve city spending

Lofgren, the Chief Financial Officer for the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, said the reason she entered the race for Ward 3 was timing due to her children graduating high school. She touted her experience as a CFO for the Chamber of Commerce

“I do have the experience in going through the proper channels and proper policies and procedures to get what you want done in Mitchell,” she said. “I feel like we have such positive progress going on. Is there more work to be done? Of course. I would analyze where we are in spending. I know we have excellent staff now, but seeing it through a fresh set of eyes may help us. Of course, we don’t want to raise any utility bills or taxes. But what are some other incomes we could look at.”

Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

As a lifelong Mitchell native, Bates said he’s been taking an interest in getting involved with city government in recent years to bring more growth and prosperity to the community. Bates challenged Bob Everson in the mayoral election in 2021 and said it provided him with valuable knowledge in his defeat.

“Looking back, I’m glad I did that because I am ready to have my ears open and listen. But also, when my ward needs me to fight for them, I will fight for them,” Bates said.

Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

To bring more growth and economic opportunities, Bates suggested building an event arena for sports and entertainment.

“We’re one of the only towns without an arena. By having one of them, I believe our town will grow with gas stations and hotels. To get more revenue for the city, you have to do something to make it grow and it would be a huge one,” Bates said of his hope to see an event venue built.

Bathke highlighted the big issues on the horizon that the council is facing, paired with a lack of growth and city spending as several factors that inspired him to run for a seat on the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like I’ve really put the time into this. Any of the city council members know I’ve been to almost every meeting the last two years. I’m well informed. I can hit the ground running, and I think that’s important because we have a lot of big issues coming up as a city,” Bathke said.

As an owner of a local concrete company, Bathke said it’s given him vital experience in understanding how to pinpoint areas that have returns on investment. He pointed to the subsidy funding the city doles out to some nonprofit organizations each year, specifically the Chamber of Commerce, as decisions that haven’t shown a return on investment.

“I’m a very analytical person as a business owner and watch my finances very closely. First thing I’d say is our subsidies – what are we getting for our return on our investment? It’s crazy to think we’re going to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to our Chamber of Commerce, but what are we getting in return?” Bathke questioned. “I don’t see it.”

Everson’s opponent is what motivated him to run for office. He emphasized some decisions Tjarks has made while representing Ward 4 are ones he does not agree with.

“I’ve seen several decisions from my opponent in the last four years that I do not agree with. I think I can do better,” Everson said in his opening remarks.

Everson pointed to his extensive career as a detective for the Mitchell Police Department as a career that provided with experience to make tough decisions. If elected, he said tough decision-making would serve him well, as there are plenty of big decisions ahead like a proposed $25 million Lake Mitchell dredging project and looming secondary water source agreement.

Scenes from the 2023 Candidate & Issue Forum on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sherman Center in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The top priorities Everson laid out are improving public safety and tackling Mitchell’s aging infrastructure. Everson dubbed himself as a candidate who will protect tax dollars.

“I talked to Public Works Director Joe Schroeder, and asked how many old water mains need to be replaced? And the answer was 30 miles, and that equates to 433 blocks at a cost of over $132 million. This is waiting for the city to tackle, and we’re not doing it fast enough,” Everson said, noting roads are also in “bad shape.” “As a police detective, I’ve protected your home and family. Now let me protect your tax dollars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the lone incumbent seeking her fourth term on the council, Tjarks said her love for the community still remains the biggest inspiration behind her decision to run for another term.

Tjarks is focused on advancing lake restoration work and making progress on downtown Mitchell, which she said have tremendous momentum.

She sought to poked holes in her opponents' take on the city needing more jobs and businesses by highlighting the worker shortage Mitchell is grappling with.

“57% of our city revenue comes from sales tax, and another 30% comes from property tax. We need to focus on figuring out how to make our community grow. My opponent says we need to bring in more businesses and high paying jobs, and I’m afraid he isn’t aware what we have is businesses and jobs hungry for people to come work for them,” Tjarks said. “We have jobs. What we need are people.”

The future growth of Mitchell hinges on housing, Tjarks said.