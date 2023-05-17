Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and its government affairs committee is hosting a candidate and issue forum on Tuesday, May 23.

The event, which will be livestreamed on the Mitchell Republic website, begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free for the public to attend. It is being held at the Dakota Wesleyan University Sherman Center at 1200 W. University Ave.

Two Mitchell City Council spots, one Mitchell Board of Education seat and two ballot measures will be decided during a June 6 election in Mitchell. The candidate and issue forum will allow representatives for each seat or topic to discuss their viewpoints.

First, Deb Everson and Matt Christiansen will debate topics relevant to the open Mitchell Board of Education seat.

Second, five candidates running for two Mitchell City Council seats will speak. Jason Bates, Mike Bathke and Kimberly Lofgren are running for one open seat, while Susan Tjarks and Don Everson are running for another open seat.

Next, there will be a pro-con discussion on the Mitchell School District issue that will allow voters to decide whether to approve a $17 million bond to fund additional high school building construction. Steve Sibson is leading the con discussion, while Tim Smith is representing the pro side.

Lastly, there will be a debate over the initiated lake measure, which allows voters to decide whether to give the city the ability to sell certain parcels of land around Lake Mitchell in hopes of funding alterations to the lake.

Susan Kiepke is acting as moderator and members of the media will be on hand for questions, including questions submitted from the audience.

The event is expected to conclude at about 7:45 p.m.