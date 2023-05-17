99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday

The event, which will be livestreamed on the Mitchell Republic website, begins at 5:30 p.m.

2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
May 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and its government affairs committee is hosting a candidate and issue forum on Tuesday, May 23.

The event, which will be livestreamed on the Mitchell Republic website, begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free for the public to attend. It is being held at the Dakota Wesleyan University Sherman Center at 1200 W. University Ave.

Two Mitchell City Council spots, one Mitchell Board of Education seat and two ballot measures will be decided during a June 6 election in Mitchell. The candidate and issue forum will allow representatives for each seat or topic to discuss their viewpoints.

First, Deb Everson and Matt Christiansen will debate topics relevant to the open Mitchell Board of Education seat.

Second, five candidates running for two Mitchell City Council seats will speak. Jason Bates, Mike Bathke and Kimberly Lofgren are running for one open seat, while Susan Tjarks and Don Everson are running for another open seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, there will be a pro-con discussion on the Mitchell School District issue that will allow voters to decide whether to approve a $17 million bond to fund additional high school building construction. Steve Sibson is leading the con discussion, while Tim Smith is representing the pro side.

Lastly, there will be a debate over the initiated lake measure, which allows voters to decide whether to give the city the ability to sell certain parcels of land around Lake Mitchell in hopes of funding alterations to the lake.

Susan Kiepke is acting as moderator and members of the media will be on hand for questions, including questions submitted from the audience.

The event is expected to conclude at about 7:45 p.m.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
embe-mitchell-preschool-4.jpg
Local
Childcare Center at EmBe of Mitchell to close June 30
May 17, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Landgaard.jpg
Local
DWU announces hiring of new vice president for finance and administration
May 17, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher