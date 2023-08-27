Mitchell Board of Education to consider final rebid item for new high school project

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will consider the last rebid item for the Mitchell High School construction project when it meets in regular session Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The board, which approved a number of rebids at its previous meeting Aug. 14, will consider a rebid on a fire suppression system. That rebid was not ready in time to be included in that meeting’s agenda packet, pushing its approval to Monday’s meeting.

The rebid in question, which was submitted by Howe Plumbing, came in at $179,700, up slightly from the original bid of $165,940. Though an increase from the original bid, the increase is small enough to still allow the district to yield a net savings of just under $200,000 thanks to decreases on the rebids of items such as masonry, which came in about $620,000 lower than the original bid at the Aug. 14 meeting.

The board approved five rebids at the Aug. 14 meeting. Approved rebids included a $519,068 rebid on the gypsum wall systems from Sands Drywall, a $400,500 rebid on the resilient flooring from MCI, a rebid of $1,224,409 on electrical work from Muth Electric and a $97,880 rebid on technology cabling, also from Muth Electric. The rebids approved that night were all from the same companies that had won the low bids during the original bidding process.

The board voted in June to rebid the items after the original bidders said they could no longer honor the initial bids due to price increases that had occurred between the time the original bids were submitted and the public vote on a $17 million bond issue that allowed for the completion of the proposed athletic facilities portion of the project.

Personnel

The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves at the meeting:



The new certified hire of Jenna Miller, assistant speech/debate, $2,274, effective 2023-24 school year.

The new classified hires of Marsha Helgerson, food services manager at Mitchell High School, $19 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective Aug. 21; Alexis Scroggins, paraeducator at Longfellow Elementary, $16 per hour, 7 hours daily, effective Aug. 24 and Henry Lange, custodial at Mitchell Middle School, $17 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective Sept. 5.

The sixth class assignment of Denise Hofman, one sixth class assignment and Mercia Schroeder, one sixth class assignment. Both assignments are effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The resignations of Mason Kobold, food service at Mitchell Middle School, effective Aug. 14; Sherri Cochran, paraeducator at Longfellow Elementary, effective Aug. 17 and Deb Landreth, custodian at MCTEA, effective Sept. 5.

The transfer of Lee Gair, custodial, 8 hours daily to maintenance, 8 hours daily, effective Aug. 21.

The Mitchell Technical College resignation of Janet Greenway, career services and advising director, effective Oct. 30.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:



Review Mitchell K-12 policy series 100 to 300 on second reading.

Review Mitchell Technical College policy series 100 to 300 on second reading.

Hold discussion regarding a board of education work session with Associated School Boards of South Dakota Development Director Wade Pogany.

Hear the superintendent report.

Hear board member reports.

Receive board committee assignments from the board president.

The meeting is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting on its website.