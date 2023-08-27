6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mitchell Board of Education to consider final rebid item for new high school project

Fire suppression rebid comes in slightly higher than original bid

McTEA (1).jpg
Today at 9:32 AM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will consider the last rebid item for the Mitchell High School construction project when it meets in regular session Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The board, which approved a number of rebids at its previous meeting Aug. 14, will consider a rebid on a fire suppression system. That rebid was not ready in time to be included in that meeting’s agenda packet, pushing its approval to Monday’s meeting.

The rebid in question, which was submitted by Howe Plumbing, came in at $179,700, up slightly from the original bid of $165,940. Though an increase from the original bid, the increase is small enough to still allow the district to yield a net savings of just under $200,000 thanks to decreases on the rebids of items such as masonry, which came in about $620,000 lower than the original bid at the Aug. 14 meeting.

The board approved five rebids at the Aug. 14 meeting. Approved rebids included a $519,068 rebid on the gypsum wall systems from Sands Drywall, a $400,500 rebid on the resilient flooring from MCI, a rebid of $1,224,409 on electrical work from Muth Electric and a $97,880 rebid on technology cabling, also from Muth Electric. The rebids approved that night were all from the same companies that had won the low bids during the original bidding process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell Board of Education Aug. 28 Meeting Agenda by inforumdocs on Scribd

The board voted in June to rebid the items after the original bidders said they could no longer honor the initial bids due to price increases that had occurred between the time the original bids were submitted and the public vote on a $17 million bond issue that allowed for the completion of the proposed athletic facilities portion of the project.

Personnel

The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves at the meeting:

  • The new certified hire of Jenna Miller, assistant speech/debate, $2,274, effective 2023-24 school year.
  • The new classified hires of Marsha Helgerson, food services manager at Mitchell High School, $19 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective Aug. 21; Alexis Scroggins, paraeducator at Longfellow Elementary, $16 per hour, 7 hours daily, effective Aug. 24 and Henry Lange, custodial at Mitchell Middle School, $17 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective Sept. 5.
  • The sixth class assignment of Denise Hofman, one sixth class assignment and Mercia Schroeder, one sixth class assignment. Both assignments are effective for the 2023-24 school year.
  • The resignations of Mason Kobold, food service at Mitchell Middle School, effective Aug. 14; Sherri Cochran, paraeducator at Longfellow Elementary, effective Aug. 17 and Deb Landreth, custodian at MCTEA, effective Sept. 5.
  • The transfer of Lee Gair, custodial, 8 hours daily to maintenance, 8 hours daily, effective Aug. 21.
  • The Mitchell Technical College resignation of Janet Greenway, career services and advising director, effective Oct. 30.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:

  • Review Mitchell K-12 policy series 100 to 300 on second reading.
  • Review Mitchell Technical College policy series 100 to 300 on second reading.
  • Hold discussion regarding a board of education work session with Associated School Boards of South Dakota Development Director Wade Pogany.
  • Hear the superintendent report.
  • Hear board member reports.
  • Receive board committee assignments from the board president.

The meeting is open to the public. The Mitchell Republic will livestream the meeting on its website.

What To Read Next
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Wagner woman sentenced to probation for involuntary manslaughter of five-month old son
23h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-18-23BusesOutsideofLongfellow-2.jpg
Members Only
News
Need a ride? Here's how the school bus service rolls along in Mitchell
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
052218.N.DR.GIFTSHOP.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell City councilman opposed to giving up control of Corn Palace during summer for Chamber's gift shop
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-18-23BusesOutsideofLongfellow-2.jpg
Members Only
News
Need a ride? Here's how the school bus service rolls along in Mitchell
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
052218.N.DR.GIFTSHOP.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell City councilman opposed to giving up control of Corn Palace during summer for Chamber's gift shop
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
082523.MitchellFootball1.JPG
Prep
Yankton blanks Kernels in season-opening rivalry meeting
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
082423.N.SDS.PIPELINEDEBATE1.jpg
News
During debate with lawmaker, carbon pipeline executive calls eminent domain a ‘last resort’
3d ago
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight