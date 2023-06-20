Mitchell blaze destroys Edgerton garages, memories for newly married couple

MITCHELL, S.D. — When Gavin Richardson ran down the stairs at 10:45 p.m. from his Edgerton apartment he noticed two things.

The first was the fire: flames were shooting out wildly from garage units 50 yards from his apartment, whipping as high as 20 feet above the low-rise wooden frames in the hot night wind. Waves of fire engulfed the garage structures, burning so hot that they made Richardson sweat, as he recorded the fire after calling it in to a 911 operator on speakerphone.

“I started screaming my roommate's name and banging on the window," Richardson said. "And I was like, we have to go down there and see if there's anybody we can help ..."

A June 19, 2023 fire that set garage units ablaze at the Edgerton Apartments complex in Mitchell, S.D.. The blaze totaled two garage units. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

Within 15 minutes, the Mitchell Fire Division was on the scene. Another 30 minutes later, the fire was out. With the last dredges of flame sprayed out, the damage was revealed: the wood framed structures of two garage units were completely totaled, with a truck inside one rendered black and unrecognizable.

The second thing Richardson noticed was almost as jarring. A fully nude man rolled around on the grass, just yards from the blazing fire.

As fire officials arrived to fight the blaze, the man had been on the ground before being driven to be treated for burns at the Mitchell Avera Queen of Peace Hospital.

Mitchell Fire Department firefighters work to put out a fire at the Edgerton Apartment complex on the night of June 19, 2023. Mitchell Police personnel were present as well, due to an investigation into the cause of the fire. Kai Englisch / Mitchell Republic

“We looked over and there's just a guy in the grass over there,” said Richardson. “That's what I just heard — him completely naked, just rolling around screaming things.”

Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval confirmed that the garage unit that initially caught on fire belonged to the man seen rolling around on the ground. Mitchell police officers were also at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, choosing not to immediately comment. No definitive statement was made by an official as to the man's involvement, if any, in the fire.

But as Richardson stood milling about with other residents as the last dredges of ember were put out, around 11:45 p.m., the Californian exchange minister from the Church of the Latter Day Saints saw a third thing, perhaps putting the first two in perspective. He called out to a couple clad in white, who were talking to a police officer.

Naomi and Ethan Ulrich, whose garage was destroyed in a fire at the Edgerton Apartments in Mitchell, S.D. on June 19, 2023. Kai Englisch / Mithcell Republic

He was talking to Naomi and Ethan Ulrich, who were married last year and live together at the apartments, their first place together. Their garage was one of the destroyed — "totaled" as Sandoval described it later. Sandoval was unsure of the monetary damages. But no price tag was needed to understand Naomi Ulrich’s response.

“It’s all our memories that were in there — all of our photos and memories. And now…” Ulrich said, her words hanging around in the air as if waiting for an exit cue, as Ethan rubbed her hand with his thumb.

"We’ll rebuild,” he said, placing an arm around her, one that seemed to not know what else to do. It was unclear if he meant their garage or their memories.

“She smiled, trying to laugh. “I guess you're right,” she said. “What choice do we have?”