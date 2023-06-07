99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mike Bathke, ready for a seat at the table, claims Ward 3 Mitchell City Council spot

"I just want to do the right thing for all citizens of Mitchell. I will always be willing to accept criticism and listen to our citizens," Mike Bathke said following the victory.

5-23-23CandidateForum-16.jpg
Mike Bathke speaks at the 2023 Candidate Issue forum.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 8:23 PM

MITCHELL — Among the trio of candidates vying to represent Ward 3 on the Mitchell City Council, Mike Bathke came out on top Tuesday night.

The longtime Mitchell resident and business owner called his election win a “very proud moment” for he and his family. Bathke notched 317 votes to defeat Kimberly Lofgren and Jason Bates, who tallied 235 and 105 votes, respectively.

“Since day one, I’ve heard nothing but positive comments from all the people in my ward. The support I got from the people of my ward and ex-city councilmen was great. I’m ready for this,” Bathke said following his election win, which came on his first attempt at running for public office.

Bathke will fill the seat that’s been held by longtime Councilman Dan Allen, who represented Ward 3 for over a decade. Bathke, a Plankinton native, has called Mitchell home since moving here in 1991.

5-23-23CandidateHeadshots-5.jpg
Mike Bathke
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

He has frequently attended city council meetings in recent years in which he voiced his opinions and pitched recommendations to the eight-person governing body. Now, he will have a seat at the council’s table as an elected official.

“I just want to do the right thing for all citizens of Mitchell. I will always be willing to accept criticism and listen to our citizens,” Bathke said.

With several major projects being considered by the council, including a $25 million Lake Mitchell dredging project and multimillion-dollar secondary water source agreement, Bathke said the big decisions ahead motivated him to run this year.

As the owner of a local concrete company he built from the ground up over the past few decades, Bathke said it’s equipped him with the type of leadership skills he believes will serve him well on the council.

“I’m ready to face the big decisions we are facing. We have to look at our secondary water source if we want to grow. The lake is also very important, but we need to position ourselves to grow and prosper,” he said.

A key goal Bathke outlined during the campaign was spurring more growth in a stagnate Mitchell. He pitched an idea for the city to establish an industrial park with infrastructure in place to attract businesses and industries.

After coming away with the win, Bathke’s celebration entailed picking up yard signs speckled throughout Mitchell and getting chocolate donuts with his family.

Bathke will serve a three-year term on the council, which will begin in early July.

