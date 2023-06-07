Mayor to Palace board: ‘Get your butts in gear’ on festival music lineup

MITCHELL — The Corn Palace Events and Entertainment Board was scolded Tuesday by Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson for its inability to secure headline acts for this year’s annual Corn Palace Festival.

“You, in my opinion, should be looking at what we’re going to be doing for 2024 at this stage of the game,” Everson said, “not trying to find somebody to be here for 2023. So my words to you are get your butts in gear and get this done.”

Typically, the Corn Palace Festival shows have already been announced and tickets on sale. Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway said it’s been a struggle this year securing acts, but work to find entertainment began as early as December. The Corn Palace Festival is scheduled for Aug. 23-27.

Greenway said there will be two headline acts this year to play Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. In past years, there have been up to four ticketed shows. Local artists will be performing outdoor entertainment Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday during the festival this year.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson

It was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting that country music artists Koe Wetzel and Scotty McCreery both were declined by the board this year. McCreery was declined by the board due to his recent opening act for Brooks and Dunn in Sioux Falls, and that tickets would be hard to sell because of his June 2 appearance in the region.

Wetzel, whom Greenway said the board members didn’t really recognize, will also perform in Sioux Falls this month at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Other offers that have not come to fruition included musicians Lainey Wilson, Elle King and Terri Clark.

Everson told the board one of its purposes is “to make the Corn Palace Festival a success by having somebody on board.”

“It’s not acceptable to wait this long to get that done,” Everson said

Greenway said he has been in weekly contact with Romeo Entertainment, the group the city contracts to find good acts that fit local demographic interests. A call with Romeo Entertainment officials by the board was held Tuesday in executive session to discuss contracts that are out to entertainers to consider coming to Mitchell for the festival.

“This process just takes time because Romeo makes an offer on our behalf,” Greenway said. “We don’t get involved in the negotiations. We get the contract saying, ‘This is what they’ll come to the Corn Palace to play for. Do you accept it?’”

Greenway pointed to 2021, during the pandemic, as a year when bands canceled their shows late, but that fill-ins were found and successful shows were held, even though they were announced to the public as late as the third week of July.

As far as getting acts this year, Greenway expects to have two shows booked within the next 10 days.

“This is not ideal, certainly,” Greenway said Wednesday. “We feel we’re going to have two ticketed shows and as soon as we know what those are, we’ll do all the marketing, ticketing and get the word out.”

The members of the Corn Palace Events and Entertainment Board at the meeting were Craig Stucky, Mitchell City Councilman Jeff Smith, John Foster, Giovanni Lanier, Tiffany Batdorf, Stratton Havlik and Carol Cersosimo, according to the meeting’s minutes. Absent from Tuesday’s meeting were Jean Koehler, Jordan Gau and Chairman Steve Morgan. The mayor appoints the members and they are not paid.