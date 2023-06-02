Man charged with rape of minor after alleged repeated violations of sex offender reporting laws

WINNER, S.D. — A man has been charged in Tripp County for the alleged rape of a minor after repeated charges of failing to update his address as a registered sex offender at sites around South Dakota.

The April 18 charges against Myron Songer Jr., 36, include one count each of second-degree rape, statutory rape and sexual contact with a minor.

Court documents allege that on April 3, Songer "sexually penetrate[d] a person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily harm," language that aligns with that of South Dakota codified law. The alleged victim was less than 16 years old, according to the court documents.

Songer has pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges, with a status hearing to be held on June 15.

Second-degree rape is a Class 1 felony that carries with it a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. Statutory rape and sexual contact with a minor are both considered Class 3 felonies that each carry a maximum punishment of 15 years of imprisonment and a charge of $30,000.

Court records indicate a pattern of rapid-fire relocation by Songer, who currently has four active charges against him in four South Dakota counties — each for failing to register a change of address — that have all been filed since the start of 2022.

By South Dakota law, sex offenders must register with the state sex offender database within a three-day period of moving to work or live in a county at risk of facing a felony charge. Notably, the Tripp County charge took place on April 3, the same date and county as the alleged rape. Besides the Tripp County charge, charges for failing to register a change of address have been recorded in Minnehaha, Brown, and Codington counties.

Court documents indicate that Songer has a prior history of violence, with multiple charges against him citing physical and emotional violence. In 2006, he was found guilty of third-degree rape of a minor in Gregory County, for which he served nine years in the state penitentiary. Songer has also had two protection orders placed on him in 2014 and 2022.

The 2014 protection order was requested by the victim of the 2006 crime for which he was imprisoned, who cited fear of retribution, according to court records. Court records also show that the 2022 protection order was obtained by a partner, who cited physical harm done to her by Songer.