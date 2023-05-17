99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Longfellow earns FBI Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge yet again

Mary Krell teaches the curriculum as part of her guidance lesson and internet safety.

IMG_8390.jpg
From left to right, Jolynn Petersen, Mary Krell, Ashton Heth, Lisa Heckenlaible and Rebecca King pose for a photo on May 10, 2023, during an award presentation at Longfellow Elementary in Mitchell.
Submitted photo
By Mitchell Republic
May 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM

MITCHELL — The Minneapolis Division of the FBI presented Mitchell's Longfellow Elementary School with an award for high marks in the Safe Online Surfing (SOS) test recently.

This is the third consecutive year the school was honored with the award, which was given on May 10. Mary Krell teaches the curriculum as part of her guidance lesson and internet safety.

One of the school's students, Ashton Heth, scored a 100 percent two consecutive years, so he earned "the challenge coin" from the FBI. As a school, Longfellow collectively scored a 92.56 percent. That's an improvement from the past two years as it scored a 92.12 last year and a 91.6 the year before that.

A story from last year reviewing the honor can be found here:

021622.N.DR.LONGFELLOWFBIAWARD1.jpg
Local
Mitchell's Longfellow Elementary again wins FBI Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge
School has received honor two years in a row
February 16, 2022 01:59 PM

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2454640+Lake Mitchell.jpg
Local
Mitchell candidate and issue forum to be held and livestreamed Tuesday
May 17, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
embe-mitchell-preschool-4.jpg
Local
Childcare Center at EmBe of Mitchell to close June 30
May 17, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher