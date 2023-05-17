Longfellow earns FBI Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge yet again

MITCHELL — The Minneapolis Division of the FBI presented Mitchell's Longfellow Elementary School with an award for high marks in the Safe Online Surfing (SOS) test recently.

This is the third consecutive year the school was honored with the award, which was given on May 10. Mary Krell teaches the curriculum as part of her guidance lesson and internet safety.

One of the school's students, Ashton Heth, scored a 100 percent two consecutive years, so he earned "the challenge coin" from the FBI. As a school, Longfellow collectively scored a 92.56 percent. That's an improvement from the past two years as it scored a 92.12 last year and a 91.6 the year before that.

