Local bank makes surprise $25K donation to Mitchell's Abbott House

The donation was part of First Interstate Bank's Believe in Local campaign.

ABBOTTHOUSE1.jpg
Abbott House Developmental Director Virginia Wishard-Lambert, left, smiles as Tera Tramp, a leader at First Interstate Bank in Mitchell, unveils a check donation to the local organization on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Mitchell.
Sam Fosness / Mitchell Republic
Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Today at 10:20 AM

MITCHELL — When a group of local bankers arrived at the doorsteps of the Abbott House on Thursday morning, the organization’s leaders thought the guests were seeking a tour of the facility.

When Tera Tramp, the retail manager of Mitchell’s First Interstate Bank, unveiled a $25,000 check that was discreetly camouflaged, it caught the pair of Abbott House leaders by surprise.

“Wow, this is just amazing,” Abbott House Director of Development Virginia Wishard-Lambert said when the check was presented.

The surprise $25,000 donation was a product of First Interstate Bank’s Believe in Local campaign.

According to Tramp, First Interstate Bank has dispersed 40 grants to organizations throughout the 14 states the bank has locations from its Believe in Local campaign over the past few years. Mitchell’s Abbott House was selected as the recipient of the donation through a nomination process.

“Every employee at the bank gets to nominate a nonprofit. Mitchell has so many amazing nonprofits, but the employees chose the Abbott House for a reason,” Tramp said.

Among all the nonprofits in the state, Tramp said the Abbott House’s nominations were “well deserved” considering the impact that the organization has on many youth lives in the area.

“It’s an amazing organization. What the Abbott House does here for young girls and boys is amazing,” Tramp said.

6-2-22AbbottHouseRibbonCutting-8.jpg
Local
Abbott House celebrates new boys foster home
The Ohitika boys home and apartments marks the eighth foster home that the Abbott House has opened since the organization was founded 83 years ago
Jun 2, 2022
 · 
By  Sam Fosness

Abbott House provides therapeutic services for youth who have experienced trauma, neglect and abuse. The facility opened in 1939 in Mitchell. In recent years, the organization has expanded rapidly, opening its first boys foster home in Mitchell in 2022 and two therapeutic foster homes in Rapid City.

Sam Fosness
By Sam Fosness
Sam Fosness joined the Mitchell Republic in May 2018. He was raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he graduated in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in English. During his time in college, Fosness worked as a news and sports reporter for The Volante newspaper.
