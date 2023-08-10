Local bank makes surprise $25K donation to Mitchell's Abbott House

MITCHELL — When a group of local bankers arrived at the doorsteps of the Abbott House on Thursday morning, the organization’s leaders thought the guests were seeking a tour of the facility.

When Tera Tramp, the retail manager of Mitchell’s First Interstate Bank, unveiled a $25,000 check that was discreetly camouflaged, it caught the pair of Abbott House leaders by surprise.

“Wow, this is just amazing,” Abbott House Director of Development Virginia Wishard-Lambert said when the check was presented.

The surprise $25,000 donation was a product of First Interstate Bank’s Believe in Local campaign.

According to Tramp, First Interstate Bank has dispersed 40 grants to organizations throughout the 14 states the bank has locations from its Believe in Local campaign over the past few years. Mitchell’s Abbott House was selected as the recipient of the donation through a nomination process.

“Every employee at the bank gets to nominate a nonprofit. Mitchell has so many amazing nonprofits, but the employees chose the Abbott House for a reason,” Tramp said.

Among all the nonprofits in the state, Tramp said the Abbott House’s nominations were “well deserved” considering the impact that the organization has on many youth lives in the area.

“It’s an amazing organization. What the Abbott House does here for young girls and boys is amazing,” Tramp said.

Abbott House provides therapeutic services for youth who have experienced trauma, neglect and abuse. The facility opened in 1939 in Mitchell. In recent years, the organization has expanded rapidly, opening its first boys foster home in Mitchell in 2022 and two therapeutic foster homes in Rapid City.