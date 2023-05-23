LIVESTREAM: 2023 Mitchell election candidate and ballot issue forum

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and its government affairs committee is hosting a candidate and issue forum on Tuesday, May 23.

The event will be livestreamed on the Mitchell Republic website. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free for the public to attend. It is being held at the Dakota Wesleyan University Sherman Center at 1200 W. University Ave.

The livestream can be viewed at the link below.

Two Mitchell City Council spots, one Mitchell Board of Education seat and two ballot measures will be decided during a June 6 election in Mitchell. The candidate and issue forum will allow representatives for each seat or topic to discuss their viewpoints.

Susan Kiepke is acting as moderator and members of the media will be on hand for questions, including questions submitted from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is expected to conclude at about 7:45 p.m.