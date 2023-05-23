99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LIVESTREAM: 2023 Mitchell election candidate and ballot issue forum

School board, city council candidate and ballot issue Q&A to begin 5:30 p.m.

Lake Mitchell area
This aerial photograph from 2009 shows Lake Mitchell.
Mitchell Republic File Photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:00 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and its government affairs committee is hosting a candidate and issue forum on Tuesday, May 23.

The event will be livestreamed on the Mitchell Republic website. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free for the public to attend. It is being held at the Dakota Wesleyan University Sherman Center at 1200 W. University Ave.

The livestream can be viewed at the link below.

Two Mitchell City Council spots, one Mitchell Board of Education seat and two ballot measures will be decided during a June 6 election in Mitchell. The candidate and issue forum will allow representatives for each seat or topic to discuss their viewpoints.

Susan Kiepke is acting as moderator and members of the media will be on hand for questions, including questions submitted from the audience.

The event is expected to conclude at about 7:45 p.m.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
