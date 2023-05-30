99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
List: A record 513 graduates in 2023 class for Mitchell Technical College

Mitchell Technical College’s 55th graduation commencement ceremonies were held May 5 at the Corn Palace.

070220.N.DR.MITCHELLTECH.jpg
Mitchell Technical College. (Courtesy photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:48 PM

MITCHELL — A record 513 students were honored at Mitchell Technical College’s 55th graduation commencement ceremonies May 5 at the Corn Palace.

The ceremonies honored graduates from the entire year. A total 401 students have received their degrees, with 133 earning honors distinction with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, 75 of them earning a 3.75-3.99, denoted by a single asterisk below, and 23 earning a 4.0, denoted by a double asterisk below.

Associate of applied science degree recipients in the 2023 class include:

Accounting: **Storm Johnsen, Huron; **Jenna Keyser, Pierre; **Eli Kortan, Alexandria; Joshua Vlasman, Fulton.

Agri-business: **Kelli Gropper, Wishek, N.D.; **Logan Heinzmann, Canistota; **Jack Mercer, Blunt; **Thomas Stange, Plankinton; Kayden Ahlemeier, Gettysburg; Samantha Anderson, Mount Vernon; Bryce Bakley, Yankton; Matthew Brink, Platte; Jackson Eklund, Gregory; Tyson Floyd, Presho; Cruz Garnos, Presho; Harley Kneen, Artesian; Bradyn Lhotak, Wagner; Jacob Prouty, Willow Lake; Wyatt Rose, Pierre; Jacob Schindler, Reliance

Agronomy: **Zachary Farries, Onida; **Noah Hainy, Wessington Springs; **Jack Mercer, Blunt; **William Neugebauer, Parkston; *Joseph, Albrecht, Atkinson, Neb.; *Stone Burke, Willow Lake; *Wyatt Slipke, Milford, Iowa; Austin Bartelt, Dimock; Nicholas Hohn, Dimock; Blaine Murnion, Jordan, Mont.; Riley Reurink, Madison; Hunter Uptagrafft, Emery.

Animal science: **Cody Earll, Wood; **Jack Mercer, Blunt; **Tessa Pederson, Garretson; **Brianna Weber, Dimock; *Payton Riggs, Ethan; *Katelynn Westphal, Leola; Carissa Aman, Eureka; NaLea Dunsmore, Wessington; Tucker Even, Burke; Joshua Heckenlaible, Menno; Emma Hohn, Mitchell; Haley Ann Kelly, Mitchell; Emma Rozell, Warner; Amber Schelske, Forestburg; Lainee Schonebaum, Burke.

Architectural design and building construction: **Brandon Bosworth, Plankinton; **Robin Butler, Long Lake; **Matthew Dailey, Thedford, Neb.; **Kelton Quinn, Milesville; **Logan Wagner, Sioux Falls; *Xavier Baysinger, Woonsocket; *Reed Foster, Mitchell; *Sam Hovde, Willow Lake; *Titus Waldner, Huron; Byron Andrews, Bonesteel; Caleb Degen, Mitchell; Ta Htoo, Huron; Parker Johnson, Sioux Falls; Jaxon Kooima, Volga; Dominic Marshall, Sioux Falls; Cole O'Bryan, Martin; Dylan Reimnitz, Mount Vernon; Jace Schmidt, Sioux Falls; Collin Schmiedt, Woonsocket; Tyler Small, Brandon; Kayden Todd, Hot Springs; Jeremiah Waldner, Marion; Nicholas Walstead, Hartford; Corbin Weber, Wagner; Donald Weber, Alexandria.

Automation controls/SCADA: **Jacob Doyle, Alexandria; **Jeffrey Liams, Suffolk, Va.; **Nate Pollreisz, Ethan; **Gage Renken, Mitchell; **Luke Zachmeier, Rapid City; *Carter Hanson, Gillette Wyo.; *Tanner Taylor, Gillette, Wyo.; Zane Barrett, Mitchell; Eric Biggerstaff, Mitchell; Turner Eiland, Gillette, Wyo.; Dylan Fink, Plankinton; Tanner Jacobsen, Canova; Logan Schrad; Wyatt Winter, Mitchell.

Automation engineering technology: Allen-Jay Fellows, Plaza, N.D.

Business management: **Haleigh Elwood, Reliance; **Tawny Gropper, Long Valley; **Jamison Hildebrandt, Mitchell; **Cortney Olinger, Plankinton; **Gabe Skustad, Chamberlain; **Cassidy Soukup, Scotland; **Lily Wilde, Huron; *Lauren Bruinsma, Stickney; *Seth Bultsma; *Paw Htoo, Huron; Jacob Chahal, Howard; Tyler Kraft, Yankton; Kenzee Schafer, Wessington Springs; Anna Scheurenbrand, Mitchell; Brendan Wentland, Corsica.

Culinary arts: **Kalli Behm; *Maggie Durdle, Galesburg, IL, Culinary Arts; Christian Peery; Dylan Peters, Mitchell.

Diesel power technology: **Ethan Carlson, Clements, Minn.; **Elijah Griebel, Dell Rapids; **Austin Thier, Fulda, Minn.; *Devyn Ballengee, Rapid City; *Blake Larsen, Huron; *Blaine Sage, Sparks, Neb.; Taylor Lambert, Mitchell; Allan McKenzie, Colome; Jesse Nelson, Viborg; Logan Seppala, Parkston; Ryan Sogn, Alcester; Jaedon Wobig, Canova.

ECM/SCADA (three years): *John Karn, Sioux Falls.

Electrical construction and maintenance: **Chase Baker, St. Clair, Minn.; **Evan Farner, Winner; **Colby Mennis, Madison; **Jacob Palicka, Mitchell; **Brandon Renner, Huron; **Jared Stimmler, Princeton, Minn.; *Edison Hayward, Kansas City, Mo.; *Brady Jenniges, Wabasso; *Kyler Kranz, Kranzburg; *Avry Mangan, Volga; *Garrett Mitzel, Aberdeen; *Karter Moschell, Howard; *Preston Norrid, Winner; *Bode Rivenes, Gillette, Wyo.; *Cameron Scarlett, Aberdeen; *Conrad Schreier, Belle Fourche; *Matthew Steffensen, Arlington; *Nate Whalen, Geddes; *Shane Wicks, Carpenter; Caleb Beatch, Mitchell; Trevor Becker, Parker; Sebastian Cardona, Huron; Tristan Cardona, Huron; Myles Clements, Philip; Caden Deitz, Rapid City; Noah Dennis, Dell Rapids; Connor Dilley, Baltic; Jackson Ebert, Mitchell; Caleb Elijah, Sinai; Jackson Hansen, Hamill; Kaytlyn Hawley, Estelline; Kolby Hyland, Chamberlain; Zachary Immormino, Custer; Brandon Jensen, Chamberlain; Layne Lunstra, Lennox; Neklemiah May, Huron; Nathaniel Monk, Winner; Parker Phillips, Mitchell; Thoo Poe, Huron; Wah Soe, Kaw Thoo Lei; Zachary Thier, Fulda, Minn.; Colby Torrence, Webster; Logan Van Pelt, Tripp; Bradon Weber, Flandreau; Lane Wood, Moorcroft, Wyo.

Electrical utilities and substation technology: **Nathan Hargreaves, Crooks; *Ethan Ortman, Freeman; Joseph Canchola, McAllen, Texas; Daewood Gerlach, Mitchell; Logan Miller, Dillon, Mont.; Trace Vierhuf, Hendricks, Minn.; Forrest Wagoner, Melrose; Lah Wah, Huron; Joey Wheeler, Seneca.

Heating and cooling technology: **Dyllon Gehrke, Luverne, Minn.; **Nolan Kirsch, White Lake; **Blake Vig, Faith; *Jacob Woods, Wagner; Joshua Bailey, Sioux Falls; Anthony Bruguier, Wagner; Ethan Engen, Volin; Garret Hatheway, Draper.

Human services technician: **Savanna Bloom, Webster; **Alex Freeman, Presho; **Rachel Goebel, Gettysburg; **Jasmine Larson-Boehmer, Mitchell; *Tyanna Wallette, Mitchell; *Nicole Yackley, White River; *Sierra York, Huron.

Information systems technology: **Kelly Kidwiler, Winner; **Hayden Titze, Mitchell; *Caleb Anderson, Bothell, Wash.; *John King, White River; *Noah Mohamed, Madison; *Mark Navurskis, Huron; Jordan Adkins, Mitchell; Gianni Clemente, Wolsey; Augustine Hendrickson, Huron; Hunter Mills, Gregory; Trevor Timmermans, Harrison; Shee Wah, Huron.

Light truck technology: **Denton Beck, Pierre; **Alec O'Donnell, Keldron; **Riley Schofield, Philip; *Hayden Gregerson, Parkston; Cam Davis, Upton, Wyo.; Tanner Haag, Fulton; Earl Hansen, Waseca; Trayer Schmidt, White River; Rambur Thunker, McLaughlin

Machining and manufacturing: Haylee Radigan, Vermillion; Andrew Rogers, Baltic.

Medical assistant: **Regan DeBoer, Miller; **Taylor Fransen, Freeman; **Meghan Maher, McLaughlin; *Kiley McGee, Onida; *Joanna Muilenburg, Mitchell; Mason Bartunek, Mitchell; Morgan Schmiedt, Woonsocket; Keanna Short Bull, Oglala.

Medical office professional: **Alexandriea Johnson, Aberdeen; Macy Hardes, Highmore.

Power sports technology: **Evan Juracek, Gregory (Motorcycle); *Paul Fogarty, Hartford (Marine); Jacob Johnson, Spearfish (Motorcycle); Mason Laursen, Ethan (Motorcycle); Austin Munkvold, Freeman (Motorcycle); Kash Weischedel, Onida (Motorcycle)

Precision ag technology: **Caleb Bratland, Willow Lake; **Jacob Dold, Howard; **Rylee Schultz, Emery; *Declan Cleveland, Presho; *Logan Meyer, Revillo; *Logan Nelson, Lennox; Carson Barney, Wausa, Neb.; Kolby Frisk, Slayton; Joseph Hill, Rapid City; Parker Kulm, Selby; Carter Nielson, Lennox; Colby Olson, Parker.

Progressive welding technology: **Noah Johnson, Midland; **James Klein, Lemmon; **Kolton Royalty, Mitchell; *Bryce Harpenau, Salix, Iowa; Kaden Axsom, Mitchell; Santos Bartolon, Virginia; Corbin Cheeseman, Mitchell; Briana Enriquez, Mitchell; Hank Lancaster, Valentine, Neb.; Deryk McCown, Nebraska City, Neb.; Garrett Miles, Montrose; Hunter Oltmanns, Sioux Falls; Omar Quiroz-Woltjer, Sioux Falls; Xander Rodriguez, Plattsmouth, Neb.; Austin Shelton, Mitchell; Tate Snedeker, Mitchell; Will Stevens, Lemmon; Joseph Weis, Elk Point.

Radiologic technology: *Heidi Elmore, Custer; *Averie Johnson, Webster; *Nicholas Malsam, Aberdeen; *Emily Mauer, Mitchell; *Caroline Moe, Dickinson, N.D.; *Emily Thompson, Mitchell; Rachel Goossen, Freeman; Karie Hanks, New Underwood; Gracelinn Keiner, Chamberlain; Katelyn Nicholson, Alexandria; Sadie Rasmussen, Platte; Kaylee Torgerson, Belgrade; Jack Tschetter.

Speech-language pathology assistant: **Tessa Allen, Deadwood; **Aline Skogstoe, Norfolk, Neb., **Lynnette Smith, Olympia, Wash.; **Cynthia Wall, Chamberlain; Lindsey Beckler, Sioux Falls; Stephanie DeRaimo, Anchorage, Alaska; Jessica Sargent, Sioux Falls; Kylie Zenk, Rapid City.

Utilities technology/NGT-PL: Conner Madden, Sheridan, Wyo.; Joshua Mueller, Hartford; Brandon Nelson, Mitchell.

Wi-Fi and broadband technologies: **Shiloa Bale, Highmore; **Owen Duffy, Winner; **Hayden Plamp, Stickney; *Carson Palmer, Harrold; Tristan Becker, Parker; Gerritt Brandenburg, Lane; William Elfstrand, Mitchell; Braden Hawley, Armour; Cade Lindner, Worthington, Minn.; Jace O'Rourke, Wall; Mason Schoenfelder, Tripp.

Wind turbine technology: **Bryce Stockwell, Vermillion; **Philip Wolff, Dell Rapids; *Karter Hyland, Chamberlain; *Cameron Miller, Mitchell; Zane Davids, Mitchell; Arthur Harrison, Lemmon; Blaise Thompson, Mobridge.

Diploma recipients

Culinary arts: Evan George, Clifton Heights, Pa.

Geospatial technologies: Chase Pritchett, Niobrara, Neb.; Jonah Wiersma, Castlewood.

Heating and cooling technology: Mason Kundert, Sioux Falls; Garren Meendering, Inwood.

Natural gas technology: Irene Cagulada, Springdale, Ark.; Ashton Christ, Yankton; Cody Kosinski, Grand Island, Neb.; Ashlyn Mayes, Fayetteville, Ark.; Hunter Robinson, Alexandria; Nicholas Sorensen, Vermillion; Patience Temple, Texarkana, Texas.

Power line construction and maintenance: Brenton Abbott, Dalton, Neb.; Pryce Anderson, Sioux Falls; Gunnar Battershaw, Valentine, Neb.; Jordan Beukelman, Mitchell; Ethan Bradwisch, Yankton; Jarrett Brown, Lake Preston; Kaden Carda, Ferney; Zachary Cesar, Mukwonago, Wis.; Brian Cichosz, Spearfish; Parker DeLong, Gillette, Wyo.; Tommy Determan, Gregory; Seth Deuter, Mitchell; Preston Dorow, Chester; Jason Ebeling, Monroe; Jess Englert, Madison; Kalen Englert, Lincoln, Neb.; Carter Esser, Rapid City; Gabe Feeser, Spearfish; Briar Feldhaus, Howard; Logan Gruenstein, Aberdeen; Trenton Hansen, Timber Lake; Wyatt Hansen, Chester; Elijah Harpster, Bison; Evan Hausauer, Milbank; Elijah Hoffer, Akron, Iowa; Tory Holland, DeSmet; Cael Holmes, Newcastle, Wyo.; Brandon Inman, Rapid City; Ethan Johnson, Spearfish; Gavin Johnson; Riley Jutting, Hayti; Stetson Kaufman, Springview, Neb.; Jordan Kitto, Dell Rapids; Logan Lamote, Tyler, Minn.; Bryce Lamp, Twin Brooks; Zane Langrehr, Bangor, Wis.; Jentry Lovejoy, Polk, Neb.; Aidan McCarty, Spearfish; Konnor McClain, Brookings; Jacob McCormick, Rapid City; Landon Merkel, Aberdeen; Kaden Moeller, Sheridan, Wyo.; James Neal, Viborg; Jackson Neuman, Platte; Will Olson, Rutland; KayLee Pearson, Rapid City; Noah Reiff, Dell Rapids; Mason Reimers, Dalton, Neb.; Caden Reuter, Crooks; Gage Rhodes, York, Neb.; Braydon Ripka, Luverne, Minn.; Isiah Robertson, Mitchell; Derrek Rothacker, Redfield; Cody Ruedebusch, Huron; Ky Ruppert, Adrian, Minn.; Bodie Rutledge, Yankton; Brayden Schaefer, Brookings; Tobey Schild, Sioux Falls; Chayson Schofield, Philip; Bradyn Schultz, Montevideo, Minn.; Devin Severson, Aberdeen; Clayton Sorensen, Vermillion; Koby Spader, De Smet; Trey Sparks, Armour; Michael Stevenson, Volga; Hunter Strand, Montevideo, Minn.; Theodore Tryan, Glasgow, Mont.; Taylor Tryon, Rapid City; Brayden Vogel, Chester; Blake Wagner, Pierre; Weston Watson, Hot Springs; Simon Weber, Alexandria; Carter Wermers, Madison; Cody Westendorf, Kimball; Gavin Wheeler, Scottsbluff, Neb.; Riely Winquist, Colton; Connor Zwak, Sioux Falls.

Power sports technology: Nicholas Huber

Small business management: Hadley Carpenter, Mitchell; Brittany Smith, Tripp; Katelynn Westphal, Leola.

Welding technology: Victor Dennis, Philip; Aiden Geraets, Dell Rapids; Stryder Greenfield, Lead-Deadwood; Landon Nilson, Ainsworth, Neb.; Dawson Reckling, Long Valley; Cameron Sybesma, Geddes.

By Mitchell Republic
