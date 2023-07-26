Lightning show brings damaging summer storm as wind clobbers local communities

ETHAN, S.D. — On a hot Wednesday morning, Leonard Meinke gently scolds his mother as she tries to drag tree branches as large as she is away from her home in Ethan.

Like any mother, she wants to help and make sure her son doesn’t hurt himself as he prepares a chainsaw and gets ready to cut tree trunks and limbs into manageable pieces. The green two-story home is surrounded by fallen yard trees, including a large one snapped off and draped across the roof.

“My son won’t let me help him,” Doris Meinke, 70, fretted as Leonard assured her that he would handle the heavy lifting.

The pair weren’t the only ones assessing damage Wednesday morning, as the community was collectively cleaning up from a severe thunderstorm that made its way through the area the night before, bringing rain, hail and high winds strong enough to topple huge trees. There were no injuries reported from the storm, which impacted several communities in the area.

Lightning strikes north of Mitchell during a severe thunder storm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls said the storm was likely at its strongest when it went through Ethan, delivering gusts between 75 and 80 mph, among the strongest the service recorded from the system. The storm hit the community around 11 p.m. Tuesday and traveled from as far north and west as Highmore to as far south and east as Hutchinson County.

Leonard Meinke had taken the day off from work to help liberate the house he shares with his mother from the tangle of trees.

“I’m trying to take it down before it does any more damage. I don’t think it poked through the roof or anything, I think it’s just sitting up there,” Leonard said optimistically, evaluating the tree limb on his roof. “Most of it is still held in the tree. It mostly looks worse than it is.”

He had just gotten underway with his new chainsaw late Wednesday morning, but he knew community residents had been at work cleaning up shortly after the storm passed.

Leonard Meinke chainsaws tree branches at his home in Ethan Wednesday morning, July 26. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

“I was going to leave for work at 4 a.m. and I already heard chainsaws going. People have been at it all day,” Leonard said.

Across town, Brian Nesheim, who farms in rural Ethan, was cleaning up a downed tree in front of his sister-in-law’s house. The damage there was limited to a tree that was already split and rotten, likely contributing to its fall. Luckily, the damage there and at his farm wasn’t much worse.

“I just lost a window off a shed is all. And this tree was split and half-rotten anyway,” Nesheim said. “This (stuff) happens, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Not far away, Nancy Long was helping clean up the yard of an apartment complex that her husband takes care of. The damage there wasn’t too severe, and she said her home in Ethan had a large tree branch down, but otherwise came out of the storm relatively unscathed.

She said the storm reminded her of when Ethan experienced high straight-line winds about 20 years ago, but it was still a strange storm.

“I was laying in bed last night and my wall right behind me is on the north side, and I was just touching the wall, and you could feel the wall — not moving — but you could tell there was something going on outside that was not your normal thunderstorm,” Long said.

Brian Nesheim loads tree branches while cleaning up his sister-in-law's front yard in Ethan Wednesday morning, July 26. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Long, who works as the librarian for the Ethan School District, had been out in the heat and humidity with a rake gathering branches that would soon be hauled away. She was thankful that the city responded quickly and was helping people get the tree debris out of their yards.

“The city is really good, though. They come by and pick up the branches if you put them by the road, which is really nice, because I have nowhere to go with them,” Long said.

Up the street, Dave Duba, who works as the maintenance supervisor for the town of Ethan, was driving a loader and gathering massive bundles of branches and depositing them in a side-dump semi trailer that had come in from Davison County to help with cleanup. He had also been out working the night before with cleanup crews clearing the streets and said damage around town was fairly limited despite the mess.

“Man, we had some really nice trees growing at the park. Some big ones. Man, it’s just heartbreaking,” Duba said. “There were a few shingles torn off roofs, but I don’t think there’s major damage to any buildings, and nobody got hurt that I know of, so we’re really thankful for that.”

Duba said the Ethan Volunteer Fire Department, city workers and law enforcement from Davison County and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were among those in the community late last night helping coordinate cleanup, the first phase of which continued into the early morning hours. His primary task then was making sure the roads were clear of branches so workers could navigate the streets.

Workers with the town of Ethan and Davison County work to remove branches from the streets of Ethan Wednesday morning, July 26, following a severe thunderstorm the night before. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

The helpful response from Davison County, which provided some equipment and personnel to the effort, and the community at large has been a blessing in a tough time, he said.

“We started right after the storm and we didn’t quit until about 2:30 a.m. (The Ethan Volunteer Fire Department) did a great job,” Duba said. “I’m appreciative of the public. Man, they are really pitching in. Not only in-town people, but out-of-town people are coming into town to help, too.”

Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said damage reports from area communities were similar to that of Ethan — mostly trees and shingle damage. Most of the winds associated with the storm gusted as high as 60 to 70 mph, with the winds in Ethan topping that.

There were some tornado warnings issued as the storm moved southeast but there were no confirmed sightings, Rogers said.

“There was damage in more than a couple towns. There was some in Ethan, a little in Mitchell, some in Mount Vernon and also a little bit in the Loomis area,” Rogers said. “Any tree, especially if it’s a bit compromised or older or rotten, these winds certainly could have been strong enough to take those down.”

A severe thunderstorm stuck Ethan Tuesday night, July 25, causing damage to trees and tearing the shingles off roofs in the community. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

A storm chaser reported wind gusts of 80 mph in Ethan, while another report indicated gusts up to 75 miles per hour. Trees were reported down in Loomis and wind gusts were reported at 52 mph north of Mitchell around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An automated weather station near Mount Vernon recorded a wind gust of 69 mph at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. That accompanied reports of large tree damage and power outages in Mount Vernon.

The Letcher area reported hail between nickel and dime size, while gusts of up to 70 mph were reported southwest of Letcher around 10 p.m.

In Hutchinson County, 66 mph gusts were recorded near Clayton, while a 50 mph wind gusts were recorded south of Freeman. Near Stickney, a 63 mph wind gust was reported.

Officially for July 25, Mitchell received 0.83 inches of rain, bringing the city's total for the month to 4.62 inches and 6.74 inches since the start of June. The month total and total since July 1 are both above normal, while Mitchell is six-tenths of an inch behind its normal precipitation for the year, with 11.66 inches of precipitation recorded for 2023 to date.

Tuesday's storm was the fourth rain event of July to brig at least 0.75 inches of precipitation in Mitchell.

High winds snapped off trees in Ethan Tuesday night, July 25, when a severe thunderstorm brought high winds to the community. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

Tim Reitzel, chief deputy with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed damage in Mount Vernon, where trees and powerlines were knocked down, and Loomis, but said damage could be found in many communities in the area. He said there were no known reports of injuries related to the storm, and asked people in affected communities to use caution when working on storm damage, particularly to stay away from downed power lines.

“We’ve just been checking the communities, seeing if they need assistance, and closing roads where they need to be closed,” Reitzel said. “We just had a lot of reports of downed power lines and (people should) stay away from them, and don’t drive around closed barricades if roads are closed off.”

Rogers said the next few days will remain hot before a slight cool-down takes hold Friday and Saturday, but chances for another severe storm like the one that struck Tuesday night are fairly low. He estimated a very slight chance of isolated storms Wednesday night and about a 20% chance for isolated storms for Friday and Sunday.

“It should be very spotty if anything does occur,” Rogers said.